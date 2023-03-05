“There are no eternal facts, as there are no absolute truths,” philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche stated in his 1878 book “Human, All Too Human: A Book for Free Spirits.”

Though many take Nietzsche’s statement at face value, the statement actually illustrates the opposite of his intended meaning.

While trying to argue that there is no absolute truth, Nietzsche makes a statement of absolute truth. According to the New Oxford American Dictionary, an absolute is something that is universally true; that is, its truth is independent of all other factors or contexts.

Many have latched onto this idea that there is no absolute truth without realizing what absolute truth really is. To believe that there is no absolute truth, you must believe that truth can be determined by one’s opinion. Although there may be many different opinions, ultimately there is only one truth.

It has become common practice in America’s culture to let others live the way they want to live and believe what they want to believe concerning religion.

Most people who abide by this also believe that truth is subjective. According to the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy, subjective truth is based on a person’s feelings, judgments and perceptions.

Subjective truth is focused on the individual; however, religion should not be focused on self. “The world does not revolve around you” may be an overused saying, but there is some truth in it.

Basing religious beliefs on feelings is dangerous, because feelings can change. For example, polytheism and monotheism are two religious beliefs that contradict each other. How can one religion believe that there are many gods and another believe that there is only one god and both be right?

Hinduism believes that you can achieve reincarnation by either the path of duty, knowledge or devotion. Christianity believes there is only one path to heaven: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’ ” (John 14:6). These beliefs contradict each other.

Patrick Zukeran, the founder and executive director of Evidence and Answers, a ministry specializing in the defense of the Christian faith, writes, “Contradictory propositions cannot both be true at the same time and in the same sense.”

This leads to the conclusion that there has to be one absolute truth regarding religion.

One place where it seems truth should be easy to find is in studying history. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Although there is only one timeline of events that is true, there has been a recent movement to rewrite history textbooks. Students of all ages are being taught inaccurate information about wars, past ideologies, the history of America and how this nation came to be.

These textbooks, along with notes and lectures based on the textbooks, are typically the only resources students are given. Instead of these rewritten textbooks, students should learn from primary sources.

According to the National Archives, “The use of primary sources exposes students to important historical concepts. First, students become aware that all written history reflects an author’s interpretation of past events. … Second, through primary sources, the students directly touch the lives of people in the past. Further, as students use primary sources, they develop important analytical skills.”

This reiterates how beneficial primary sources are to students. Not only do they show accurately what happened, but students can analyze these documents and see that although different authors may have had different views, there is only one true account.

When studying history, it is important to know that there is only one truth.

Some people believe that all truth is subjective, which leaves it up to the individual to determine what truth he or she chooses to believe. According to this line of thinking, truth is based on one person’s feelings, thoughts, experiences and perceptions.

But if that were the case, then the truth would constantly be changing, and one person’s version of the truth would end up contradicting another person’s. Two contradictory statements cannot both be true.

In the Compact Oxford English Dictionary, contradiction is defined as “a statement that contradicts or denies the truth or correctness of another.”

There may be many different opinions, but ultimately there is only one truth. There is one absolute truth concerning religion, and there is only one truth about our country’s history.

Because there is one absolute truth, we should be pursuing that one truth, always striving to learn more about what we believe and doing research to make sure what we believe is true.

Mina Cooper is in the 12th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.