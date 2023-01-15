Not ready to have kids? No problem. Becoming a plant parent can be as easy as driving to the supermarket or home-improvement store and picking up an aloe plant or snake plant. And they won’t even cry or talk back.

And plants are great. They produce oxygen and can purify the air, right?

While that might be true about the houseplants themselves, growing them produces a huge carbon footprint and requires vast amounts of water, resources and chemicals.

That harmless little aloe plant that you see at the supermarket was probably grown in a large industrial greenhouse that requires a lot of water and power to run. For example, the largest greenhouse in the United States, Metrolina, uses 1.5 million gallons of reclaimed water daily.

Chemical fertilizers used at such sites can potentially run off into the local watersheds and ecosystem. These fertilizers emit nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere at about 300 times the rate of carbon dioxide.

Furthermore, a lot of houseplants are packed and shipped in peat moss. Peat moss (also known as sphagnum moss) is used as a main ingredient in plant soil because of its acidity and ability to retain moisture. It is made up of decomposed organic matter harvested from peat bogs.

The only problem is that peat bogs act as crucial natural carbon sinks. Despite making up only 3% of land on Earth, they store twice as much carbon as all forests in the world combined.

The houseplant industry is putting serious strain on peat bogs. Peat only grows between 1 and 10 millimeters per year, and it can take up to 1,000 years to produce a full yard. Maintaining the booming $17.1 billion houseplant industry is leading to the unsustainable harvesting of peat.

This all adds up to an unsustainable disaster.

So, why are all the houseplant parents ignoring this? Well, people cannot change what they don’t know. If you search for information on this topic online, only a handful of articles pop up, and they are surrounded by articles that list the many benefits of getting a houseplant.

Here are some tips on sustainable practices to help with your own indoor gardens:

— Rather than buying a half-wilted aloe plant from the store, find a local nursery. When buying local, you are not only helping to reduce carbon emissions, but you are supporting a local business in your community. This means that you are not buying from a commercial greenhouse, but rather from a sustainable one that likely uses responsible fertilizers and natural pesticides.

— If you have a green thumb, consider asking a friend for a cutting. Most plant cuttings, when left in water, can sprout roots in a matter of weeks. However, do your research first!

— As far as soil goes, ditch the peat moss and use coconut coir. It does the same job as peat moss, but better. Coconut coir is made from the husk of coconuts that have been shredded up, and it is a waste byproduct of the coconut industry. It has great drainage, is compostable and promotes strong root growth. The downside is that it’s more expensive than peat moss because it’s imported (which means a carbon footprint from shipping), but this is still less of an impact on the environment than destroying peat bogs.

When it comes to the hidden problems with the commercial houseplant industry, try to be the solution. The next time you are in a supermarket and see an enticing orchid or wondrous snake plant, please reconsider before you put it in your shopping cart.

Maya Brigandi is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.