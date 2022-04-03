In June 2018, LNP | LancasterOnline had coverage regarding the controversial handles designed to block homeless people from sleeping on benches near the Lancaster County Government Center.

This issue is still not resolved. Those handles remain. And, on my recent visit to Penn Square, I discovered similar handles on other benches.

These handles are a form of hostile architecture in Lancaster city. Hostile (or aggressive) architecture refers to intentional design used to eliminate unwanted populations from public areas.

Lancaster city should be a place that is welcoming to all. These fixtures tell people, “You are not welcome to linger here.”

It’s not just bars on benches. Hostile architecture can look like bright lights, spikes or even the complete removal of public seating.

I walked down Prince Street on a First Friday, waiting to meet a friend, and found there was nowhere to sit to wait. I clearly understood that I was not welcome to linger in the area — and I did not want to enter a shop only to sit for a few minutes.

The lack of public seating is a subtle but intentional choice designed to do what it did to me: make people feel uncomfortable stopping in a public space.

This doesn’t just affect teenagers waiting for a friend. It affects elderly people, persons with disabilities, homeless people and those with young children. It’s the result of a culture that says we must have a purpose in order to inhabit public spaces.

The rise of hostile design in Lancaster city is only being perpetuated by the growing gentrification of public areas.

Tammy Rojas, a local advocate for the rights of the poor, wrote about the development of Ewell Plaza in a column published by Kairos Center. She argued that the new design of the plaza panders to the middle class and deters poor and homeless people from being in Binns Park. The bus stop on Queen Street was removed as part of this project, eliminating bus shelters and benches that provided a place to rest.

Sure enough, when I went to investigate for myself, I found no place to sit along the 100 block of North Queen Street, and I found Binns Park mysteriously absent of members of the homeless population who once sheltered there.

The implementation of hostile architecture in Lancaster city hurts us all. It appalls me that a city I thought to be so welcoming participates in these dividing practices.

Removing homeless people from the public eye does not solve any problems — it only hides the issue.

In the words of artist and activist Stuart Semple, “hostile designs are designs against humanity.”

The citizens of Lancaster city have a responsibility to ensure that city designers uphold the humanity of all populations and to advocate for public spaces that welcome everyone.

Sarah Nolt is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.