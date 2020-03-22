“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.”

So said the fictional writer Terence Mann to protagonist Ray Kinsella in the 1988 film “Field of Dreams.” It’s an iconic quote, one you might have heard before, for its eloquent portrayal of baseball as marker of America’s heart and soul.

Sadly, no longer.

When this year’s scheduled date for Opening Day rolls around, on March 26, ballparks across the country will be empty, steamrolled by a pandemic unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. This year, baseball will mark the time only as one of the many sacrifices we need to make to try to restore a safe and healthy environment to our virus-threatened communities. And understandably so.

On March 12, Major League Baseball ordered an early stop to spring training games and postponed Opening Day by at least two weeks, one of many sports leagues that wisely joined our collective sacrifice to help keep people safe. Who knows what will happen after those two weeks are up?

But I’m still counting on baseball. Maybe it sounds dreamy and optimistic right now, but isn’t that what baseball always offers us — hope? Every year, there’s hope for a brilliant new season, for every fan, every team, no matter how they look on paper, just as the grass turns green again and flowers bloom and warm spring breezes blow over us.

There may be no greater symbol of rebirth than the beginning of a new baseball season.

Yes, even this year. We can hope that virus cases will dwindle as our sacrifices — from social distancing to online teaching to telecommuting and canceled trips — begin to pay off. We can hope that schools reopen, workers return to the office, diners return to restaurants, travelers feel comfortable booking trips again and life eventually begins to return to normal.

And two weeks after March 26, or sometime later in the spring or summer, we can hope that ballparks reopen.

Imagine it. What a glorious moment it would be — that first pitch, the sound of ball finally hitting leather, an umpire roaring “ball!” or “strike!” And the hum of a crowd that’s not social distancing.

Hopefully, hockey and basketball arenas will reopen, too, even if it’s for truncated postseasons, but no sport can signify renewal quite like baseball.

“Do other American games, also played on green fields, have the same hold?” asked Bart Giamatti, the late baseball commissioner, in his book, “A Great and Glorious Game.” “In part, they do; in part, they cannot because they do not reach back to our origins the way baseball does.”

Remember the photo of an American sailor sweeping a girl off her feet and kissing her in Times Square to celebrate victory in World War II? I can envision a similar image inside a ballpark capturing the joy of life returning to normal this year.

But first, the sacrifice. This might be new to most of us, but it’s essential.

Let’s keep in mind that sailor in Times Square and the others of his generation, who grew up while the Great Depression was decimating the economy and their family’s lives, who then marched off to the killing fields in Europe and the Pacific. Also, the women who worked as nurses and in key noncombat roles, took jobs in factories and raised the families left behind, all while rationing everything from gas and tires to meat and butter.

“They faced great odds and a late start,” Tom Brokaw wrote in “The Greatest Generation,” “but they did not protest. At a time in their lives when their days and nights should have been filled with innocent adventures, love and the lessons of the workaday world, they were fighting, often in the most primitive conditions possible.”

Only after those great sacrifices were they able to celebrate. Let’s hope we can, too — erase this difficult time like a blackboard and rebuild again. And play ball.

Richard Fellinger is the author of “Made To Break Your Heart,” a novel about fatherhood and baseball, and writing fellow at Elizabethtown College’s Writing Wing.