Once again, we honor the year’s most prolific writers of letters to the editor. They represent the heart of the LNP Opinion pages, regularly weighing in on the issues that make headlines in Lancaster County and beyond, and raising issues they feel compelled to bring to the public square. We are grateful for their contributions to the conversation (and for yours, too).
Here, they share their thoughts on why they write letters to the editor and what they are thinking about as 2020 gets underway.
Dora Catherson, of Lancaster
— Why she writes letters: I like to express my concerns and opinions.
— Greatest concern for 2020: Bigger division in the country because of the political issues.
— Some of the headlines on her letters: “Spam callers can get lost,” “Our atmosphere has a fever,” “Why must streets be closed for events?”
Terry W. Blue, of Manor Township
— Why he writes letters: It’s hard to ignore President Donald Trump’s over 15,000 lies/misleading statements in less than 1,100 days. Add in over 11,000 often ugly tweets in that time. Yet, some still support him.
— Greatest concern for 2020: I fear that the avoidance of fact and truth in Trump’s “logic” is taking us down a path that is dividing our country and threatening our Constitution, history and future.
— Some of the headlines on his letters: “Chosen one or inept bungler?” “We knew what Trump was from day one.” “Cartoon presidency is winding down.”
Eugene Clemens, of Elizabethtown
— Why he writes letters: I see my role as a social analyst, more than as a party advocate. My letters are generally prompted by erroneous claims or illogical argumentation. Rather than attacking character, I attempt to promote consistent thought.
— Greatest concerns for 2020: Politics will continue to be stymied by a tension between concealment and disclosure, recalcitrance and goodwill, self-interest and empathy. The outcome will determine the viability of our democratic institutions. Presently they are in peril.
— Some headlines: “On witch hunts and preserving democracy,” “Trump is a tragic figure,” “How can Christians endorse amorality?”
Denise Clissold, of Elizabethtown
— Why she writes letters: Because some people should stand up to what is going on in the world.
— Greatest concern for 2020: That we leave the planet a better place for generations to come.
— Some headlines: “What happens in our democracy up to us,” “Keep standing up to the president,” “Where’s concern about habitat?”
Ted Fabianski, of Manor Township
— Why he writes letters: I have been writing letters to the editor for 25 years and I believe it is a way to have my voice and concerns heard, hopefully to make people think whether they agree or disagree with my views.
— Greatest concerns for 2020: My main concern is whether the U.S. House Democrats will begin doing the people’s business they were elected for or continue spending valuable time trying to overturn the 2016 election by whatever means possible.
— Some headlines: “FBI must be held accountable,” “GOP not the racist party,” “Americans are sick of anti-Trump hate.”
Joe Heller, of New Holland
— Why he writes letters: I write letters to the editor because LNP is widely read by an increasingly diverse community.
— Greatest concern for 2020: A major concern for 2020 is the reported extent of poverty in the Conestoga River Basin area. It seems to me that several state and federal agencies erected to serve us have instead become drivers of local poverty. Costs associated with the Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Protection actions against Lancaster city and underfunded storm water management mandates imposed on other local communities are driving the cost of basic living beyond the reach of too many local folks.
— Some headlines: “Costs of permitting hitting taxpayers,” “Tax justice is a useful goal” and “How clean is Lancaster’s water?”
Anita Ruff, of East Hempfield Township
— Why she writes letters: My parents raised me to believe that race, religion and money do not make one person better than another. Living here, I have to demonstrate these values by responding to prejudice.
— Greatest concern for 2020: My main concern for 2020 is that our country will be pulled even further apart. The lies and terrible name-calling are getting more serious. ... My wish is that the Republican Party will stand up to bullying, crude behavior and a plethora of lies. Neither party is perfect, but our highest officials need to have respect befitting their office.
— Some headlines: “What Democrats truly stand for,” “Listen to facts, not president’s words,” and “A section for everyone’s opinion.”
Homer Snavely, of Cleona
— Why he writes letters: My life is committed to obeying the Lord’s command of being salt and light in this shattered world. I believe the Bible and its prophecies are true, the Gospel transforms lives, God is sovereign in the affairs of mankind and Jesus is coming again.
— Greatest concerns for 2020: I write and witness for America to get back on track through repentance and a great awakening from almighty God. This is my concern: that his grace would flow into the hearts and minds of people everywhere.
— Some headlines: “Gambling leads to all sorts of ills,” “Abortion desensitizes conscience of America,” and “We must return to God of the Bible.”