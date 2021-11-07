I am an American combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and spent more than 30 years in uniform, most of those as a regular Army officer. Despite being a doctor, I saw combat (as a participant, not a witness) in the second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in 2004.

I also performed hundreds of trauma interventions and cared for countless wounded — enemy, civilian and military alike. Even little children. I praise the Lord every day that I now have the joy of helping little babies come into this world safely, for themselves and their mothers, in this beautiful garden spot of a community. Lancaster County is everything that Anbar province was not: verdant, temperate and peaceful.

I think I speak for a lot of veterans when I say we have occasional doubts about where things are going in this country. I had one of those moments when I read last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline investigative report, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” which began with this introduction: “A group of the nation’s most notorious white nationalists met secretly at a historic Lancaster Township barn in 2020. They had help from a Holocaust denier and pro-Kremlin blogger living here.”

First, I say, good for LNP | LancasterOnline for raising the very important question of why this group met here. Second, I ask this: Who the hell is giving oxygen to these horrible people who enter our lovely community and defile it with their hateful, antisemitic, racist and anti-American ideology?

My fellow citizens, look around you — perhaps even look in the mirror. We all know people giving aid to this hateful ideology, even if that aid comes in the form of silence. For me, as a vet who has seen what happens in the most desperate parts of the world, this has been the hardest part of reintegrating into civilian society: The willingness of so many “good people” to let wrongs go unanswered — either out of fear or because there is some type of tacit approval or sympathy for the cause — is disheartening. Why did our civic leaders only voice opposition to this when pointedly asked by LNP | LancasterOnline reporters? Why aren’t our leaders lining up to denounce these hate-mongers?

If city and county leaders and federal representatives really want to honor the service of veterans like me this Veterans Day, don’t hold parades, don’t give out free hats, don’t proclaim your love of veterans. Show some backbone instead. Take up the whole armor and stand firm.

Our greatest generation fought the Nazis and fascists in World War II. Buried near his home in Ephrata is one of our finest American heroes, Maj. Richard D. Winters, commander of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. He and his unit fought multiple crucial battles across Europe, starting on the beaches of Normandy and sweeping into southern Germany. His unit also helped to liberate captive Jews at the Dachau concentration camp during the Holocaust.

Liberating Dachau affected him deeply. “The memory of starved, dazed men who dropped their eyes and heads when we looked at them through the chain-link fence … leaves feelings that cannot be described and will not be forgotten,” Winters later wrote. “The impact of seeing those people behind that fence left me saying, only to myself, ‘Now I know why I am here.’ ”

We who have worn the uniform have had the honor to serve, but we also know that service without mission has no meaning. Words without actions are empty. Silence, in the face of wickedness, is cowardice.

With Veterans Day to be marked Thursday, I wish to say “thank you” to all my brothers and sisters who served under the colors of our great nation and answered the call, risking their lives to defend others.

I thank, too, the members of the police, fire and emergency services who follow their oaths to protect the community, particularly in this time of COVID-19. Many of them are drawn from the ranks of our military and continue to serve.

And finally I want to thank all the wonderful members of our Jewish faith community as well as our neighbors of diverse faiths, races and ethnicities who contribute to the rich tapestry of cultures in Lancaster County. We are so blessed to live in such a diverse, peaceful and vibrant community. Let us all defend what makes our county so special. Shalom.

Christian Macedonia, M.D., is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former commander of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Gray Team, which investigated traumatic brain injuries in combat troops. He is in private practice in Lancaster and the CEO of a biotech company in Ann Arbor, Michigan.