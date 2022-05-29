Memorial Day is not a simple holiday. If you have ever served in combat or lost a friend or relative in combat (I have both served and endured losses), then you know this. The holiday is mixed inevitably with sorrow for who and what was lost.

Sure, this weekend marks the unofficial beginning of the summer, but its presence on American calendars also marks a time of reflection on the memories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and its values.

Nobody joins the military to intentionally lose their life in some fight. Most do it because they believe that they want to be part of something that is both good and larger than the individual self. That is not to say that inducements such as steady pay, free health care and paid tuition are not part of the reasoning. But most people with whom I served took great pride in wearing the uniform, sacrificing for others, be it their teammates, their family or refugees.

I served as a surgeon in the U.S. Army’s 115th Combat Support Hospital during the Iraq War. There, I saw true courage and the awfulness of war. On occasion, I had to be there for the final moments in the life of some brave defender of our country, rendering care as someone’s beloved child breathed their last breath of air before passing to whatever lies beyond.

You cannot live in that environment of war — with near-daily mortar fire and the constant reminders of the speed with which death can descend — without contemplating your own mortality. I cannot speak for others, but I can tell you that I became numb to the idea. I stopped worrying about dying because I started to believe that I was simply a ghost living on borrowed time and that eventually my luck would run out, too. I imagined the way in which my family would be notified, what the funeral would be like. I wondered if my kids eventually would get past the loss and become happy adults, and if my wife and best friend would find someone who would make her laugh and look after her the way she had taken care of me over the years. My hope was that on Memorial Day, people would perhaps reminisce about me but would have fun doing so. This was so embedded in my psyche that when I returned home it took some time to grapple with the idea that I had survived.

Shortly after my last team deployment into Afghanistan, I was invited to a wake for a legendary Navy SEAL; it was a private affair, so I won’t mention his name here. True to his reputation as a happy warrior, he set aside some of his death benefit in his will to share one last beer with his friends on his teams (he was on several, including SEAL Team 6, the unit that killed Osama bin Laden). It was a beautiful event — yes, there were tears, but more importantly, there was joy. People were drinking and laughing, funny stories were told, and his widow was honored for her own sacrifices. She was surrounded by love and affection. This master chief petty officer had accomplished one last mission: helping his family and friends heal. On my way out of the wake, I took a wristband, meant for guests, from a box. It bore his name and I wore it for five years before it finally broke.

I ask that on this Memorial Day, we take a lesson from this great American, who now lives in the loving embrace of the Lord. Remember the fallen but enjoy yourselves too. If you want to honor the fallen, then do something for your community.

I would suggest doing something for a mother or child — for me, there is no higher mission. We Americans are at our best when we work in the service of others.

In these sometimes gloomy days of our recent history, we can either dwell in the darkness or move into the sun. Our fallen died defending “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The least you can do is enjoy those things that they so unselfishly have given us.

Christian Macedonia, M.D., is a retired U.S. Army colonel and former commander of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Gray Team, which investigated traumatic brain injuries in combat troops. He is in private practice as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Lancaster.