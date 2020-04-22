Who was that unmasked man?

The Scribbler spotted an older fellow ambling through the pharmacy. In defiance of the governor’s order, he was not wearing a coronavirus mask. When the Scribbler pointed this out to him, the man scowled. Then he abruptly walked away.

Too bad for the people within 6 feet of him. Medical experts agree wearing a mask can stop COVID-19, if you are carrying it, from spraying through the air toward someone else. Pay attention, Mr. Scowler! This is important.

OK, that’s enough of that. The Scribbler would like to turn to something else associated with wearing masks in public. Potential lifesavers though they may be, all these masks do make us look a little like — let’s face it — we’re attending a mass Halloween party.

There’s nothing funny about utilitarian surgical masks. But some of the more creative homemade or internet-purchased masks remind us all that — no matter how dire this pandemic may become —there is still some humor in the horror.

For examples, a mask depicting the Mona Lisa herself wearing a mask. Or a mask with a huge black mustache and teeth painted on it. Or a skeletal face mask. Or how about a bulldog mask for the grumpy pharmacy customer?

Looking through old Harper’s magazines online, the Scribbler found a 2007 patent design for a brassiere mask. Cut in half and with the arm strap worn over the top of the head, the cups of a brassiere can make two corona-masks.

The Scribbler wears a considerably less sexy blue bandanna folded so eight layers of cloth cover nose and mouth. Admittedly not the most effective mask and assuredly not the most elegant, a bandanna mask is simple to produce without needle and thread.

You may be wondering if folks wore masks during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Doctors encouraged people to use masks, but not everyone did. And for those who did wear them, masks did not work so well.

Masks did not work because many people did not construct or wear them correctly. These masks generally were made of four layers of permeable gauze. If gauze wasn’t available, people wore simple handkerchiefs. Either way, the flu went right through.

And then many people smoked cigarettes a century ago. They cut flap holes in their masks so they could easily stick cancer sticks into their mouths. If they were trying to muffle the virus, they might as well have worn pinwheels on their heads.

In Lancaster and elsewhere, the women of the Red Cross made most of the masks for people who needed them most: doctors, nurses, dentists, ministers and barbers. Yes, barbers were considered essential in 1918.

Individuals made their own masks then, too. They called them “flu fences” and “chin sails.”

Unlike 1918’s versions, today’s masks are effective, if designed and worn properly. And they can be fun as well as functional. What’s not fun about wearing a dog’s face over your own?

So the next time you see a guy in a pharmacy or a grocery without a mask, you might tell him he really should make a minimal effort to protect other people.

And you also might explain that, by the governor’s order, even grumpy old men should look as goofy as everyone else.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.