While reading a new study on homelessness, I couldn’t help but think of local headlines this year about people experiencing homelessness here.

It brought to mind the results of the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s annual point-in-time count that tallied 526 people experiencing homelessness, most of them out of the public view, in January — an 11% increase over last year. I recalled stories from the dozens of families and individuals who have struggled with homelessness and have secured a home through Chestnut Housing, the program I manage.

In June, the University of California San Francisco published “The California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness,” lauded as one of the most in-depth analyses of homelessness anywhere in the United States. We do not have similar data for Lancaster County or for the state of Pennsylvania. Yet this study offers insights for our community.

There’s a widespread assumption that homelessness is mostly caused by mental illness, substance abuse or even personal preference. And the study found that mental illness and substance abuse were common factors — as was trauma — in the study participants’ lives. But finances — losing a job and income — were key. The study showed that two-thirds of those who fell into homelessness directly from renting a home had been cost-burdened. And nearly 9 in 10 of the study participants cited housing costs as a barrier to reentering permanent housing.

Research published last year in the book “Homelessness is a Housing Problem” by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern also demonstrates how structural economic factors such as rising housing costs impact homelessness rates.

By analyzing data from several hundred cities and counties across the country, including Lancaster County, Colburn and Aldern showed that individual factors may indicate who is at risk of experiencing homelessness, but housing costs are the clearest driver of how many people fall into homelessness in any given community. As the authors write, “People with a variety of health and economic vulnerabilities live in every city and county in our sample; the difference is the local context in which they live. High rental costs and low vacancy rates create a challenging market for many residents ... and those challenges are compounded for people with low incomes and/or physical or mental health concerns.”

Both this book and the University of California San Francisco study employ a helpful visual. The housing challenge is like an unfortunate game of musical chairs. If the game includes a player with a physical challenge, such as a broken ankle, when the music stops and there are not enough chairs to go around, this player will most likely lose out. In the same way, if there is simply not enough housing to go around, those with the most acute vulnerabilities, like lower incomes or persistent health challenges, are more likely to end up without a seat. They lose the game.

So what does this mean for Lancaster County and communities like ours across the country? What does it mean for the hundreds of people in our community without a home, or for any of us who meet a person experiencing homelessness?

You may feel frustration and concern about rising levels of homelessness in Lancaster — I certainly do. But if we want to resolve those feelings by solving the problem, and not just pushing it away, then we must focus our attention and resources on the primary causes of homelessness.

What we know about national trends and data related to homelessness can help us find answers for our own community. If overall rates of homelessness are driven more by structural economic factors, especially expensive and scarce housing, then solving the problem here means more housing. We need more chairs in the game if we don’t want vulnerable residents losing out.

My hope for our community is that every time we encounter someone experiencing homelessness, we shift our thinking away from wondering what they did wrong or complaining about their presence. Instead, I hope we wonder why there are so few affordable homes in our community that hundreds are forced to live without shelter or the support they need to live in a place of their own.

And my motivation to advocate for families and individuals experiencing homelessness comes from recognizing that if we can truly understand the problem, we can find solutions. The recent California study, and others like it, make clear that in communities like ours where the housing market has become out of reach for many, then increased homelessness is a predictable result. We know what happens when the music stops.

We must improve market conditions by supporting efforts in our community to create more affordable housing solutions. Every resident and business owner of goodwill can do something to help. Donate to, volunteer for or partner with affordable housing organizations. If you own rental property, consider charging rent that doesn’t exceed 30% of your tenant’s income instead of market rent. Help break down stereotypes about homelessness and affordable housing by sharing your own stories of struggling to pay rent or keep up with monthly bills. Attend your township or municipal meetings and push elected officials to enact housing-friendly policies, especially allowing more housing per acre (most people who attend these meetings object to such policies).

If you have extra space, and your municipality allows it, consider developing an accessory dwelling unit to add to Lancaster’s housing supply (and your monthly income). If your place of worship owns vacant land or has underutilized space, talk with those who have activated their assets to create more housing (I can help!). Call or visit your state and federal lawmakers to ask for meaningful increases to tax credits to help fund the list of great, affordable housing developments waiting to be built in Lancaster. And hold everyone accountable to measuring the outcomes of their efforts with clear data to be sure that what we’re all doing actually works.

If homelessness is fundamentally a housing problem, then solving it is a numbers game — we simply need more chairs in the game. It is a choice. Every public official focused on creating more housing, every individual donating to causes making it happen, and every resident who refuses to settle for Band-Aid fixes can help overcome the challenge of homelessness in our community. We can change our tune and play a game everyone wins.

Chad Martin is executive director of Chestnut Housing, a nonprofit housing organization launched by East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church in Lancaster.