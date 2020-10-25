The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our daily lives. Even families that were not experiencing unemployment and lack of resources before the pandemic find themselves in need of help, but for those who were already struggling, the pressure has increased dramatically.

Families need help, and home-visiting programs are a lifeline during this time of isolation and uncertainty.

Voluntary, evidence-based home-visiting programs provide parents and others raising children with the supports necessary to improve the health, safety, literacy and economic self-sufficiency of the family. During home visits, nurses or other trained professionals visit with women, families and children — sometimes as early as pregnancy to promote positive birth outcomes — to provide parent education and support, ultimately promoting child health, well-being, learning and development.

Home visiting works, and tele-visits are happening. Home visitors have been conducting virtual visits, providing valuable information for struggling families, and some are even helping to meet basic needs — especially for those who may not have relatives nearby or other support networks — such as providing diapers and food.

Regrettably, too few get this support. In Lancaster County, 42,647 children are under 6 years of age. Approximately 17,290 children under 6 years are low-income, which the statewide home-visiting campaign Childhood Begins at Home considers to be at-risk and most in need of evidence-based home-visiting programs.

However, only 631 out of 42,647 children are served. That means just 1% of all children under 6 and only 4% of low-income children under 6 across Lancaster County are receiving services.

Early Learning PA is a broad-based coalition that advocates for access to voluntary, high-quality early learning opportunities for all Pennsylvania children and includes Childhood Begins at Home, Pre-K for PA and Start Strong PA.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On behalf of Early Learning PA, Harper Polling conducted a survey of voters in Pennsylvania Senate District 13 (which includes Lancaster city and municipalities from Manheim Township to Fulton Township) in April and found that 74% of those surveyed support allocating additional public funding for home-visiting programs in Pennsylvania.

The impacts of home-visiting programs on family economic self-sufficiency and maternal and child health were reasons voters support additional funding:

— 77% agreed that home-visiting programs play an important role in improving family economic self-sufficiency by connecting parents to services such as high school diploma equivalency programs and job search.

— 80% agreed that by investing in home-visiting programs, Pennsylvania will invest in healthy moms and kids from the start.

Families have access to three publicly funded, evidence-based home-visiting programs in Lancaster County: Early Head Start, Nurse-Family Partnership, and Parents as Teachers. Each model has distinct characteristics and meets families’ unique needs in different ways, and I encourage readers to visit childhoodbeginsathome.org to learn more about how the programs.

Evidence-based home-visiting programs benefit the families and communities they serve, and they are also a smart public investment. Policymakers must build upon the commonwealth’s expanded state investments in evidence-based home visiting over the past three years by allocating additional funding in the Community-Based Family Centers and the Nurse-Family Partnership line items within the state Department of Human Services budget to serve a greater proportion of pregnant women, young children and families eligible for evidence-based home visiting services.

Nothing is more rewarding than knowing children and families who need help the most can access supports to help them be successful. Home visiting is a proven safety net and the programs are more essential than ever. We must all do our part to help ensure families get the information and help they need to stay healthy and safe during this unprecedented crisis.

Mary L. Steffy is the manager of women and children’s education for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Nurse-Family Partnership.