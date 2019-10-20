History should be taught in schools because it happens to everyone, at every second. History provides insight into basic information to everyone. And history can possibly offer guidance for change and an idea of good morals and beliefs.
History is described as the study of past events, people or ideas, but is also about the present and future. Without history, many people would lose their identity, and would not know how to act. Many individuals try and act like history is not important to them, but in reality, history is hard to ignore. Although history may not be recorded or written down, it is still a part of us.
Many will say that history is not needed for certain careers, but in reality, a firm grasp on past events or people is necessary to succeed. For example, a classical musician needs basic knowledge of past composers and musical time periods. Even though history may not be the main subject of a classical musician’s study, a little bit of information can go a long way.
Then there is history’s relationship to morals.
Many say that history repeats itself, and although this may be true, sometimes good deeds and intentions come out of repetition. According to Peter N. Stearns on historians.org, “History also provides a terrain for moral contemplation. Studying the stories of individuals and situations in the past allows a student of history to test his or her own moral sense, to hone it against some of the real complexities individuals have faced in difficult settings.” History can also change society as a whole, but with time and patience.
So history is a necessity in any child’s education. Every second that passes by, it becomes more and more of an individual’s past. History provides the basic information that all of us need in order to succeed.
Finally, history can provide an idea of good morals and beliefs, while also providing some examples of change and evolution.
Emma Osgood is a ninth grader at Manheim Central High School.