Is America capable of healing itself? As virus and violence transform the present moment, I sometimes wonder if we have the civic will and wisdom to recover the spirit of common purpose and shared dreams of a better future.

For all of our social discontents, economic disparities and partisan rancor, can we manage to avoid fratricide and honestly address the deep-seated grievances that beleaguer the nation? Or are we evermore to be strangers to each other?

George Floyd’s killing has resurrected images of what black liberation theologian James Cone called the “terror moment” that most African Americans know too well. Will it be, as the black writer James Baldwin wrote, “the fire next time,” or will America find the courage to confront racial inequities, structural deficiencies and embrace the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the “beloved community?”

Put another way, can the American dream truly become the dream of all Americans? Though not optimistic, I am hopeful this reconciliation is possible.

Watching recent events unfold, the words of African American poet Langston Hughes have echoed in my mind. Hughes’ words drip with irony, lament and possibility:

O, yes,

I say it plain,

America never was America to me,

And yet I swear this oath —

America will be!

I am not a black American, but I value the power of words as a predicate to action. Though I have written extensively about racial lynching and violence more generally, I have no special authority to speak. Rather, my study invites humility and a sense of cautious circumspection. However, George Floyd’s slaying while in police custody, and the eruption of violence amid the peaceful protest that has followed, are freighted with meaning.

There are three distinct but interwoven narratives that transformed public discourse in the wake of Floyd’s death. Each has its singular qualities and deep roots in American history. They are: the festering wounds of racial inequality and the long-standing mistrust of police in urban and rural black communities; the politics of dissent when protesters take their grievances into the public square; anti-authoritarian violence and government pushback to restore “law and order.” In each narrative, violence has its own inherent logic in the mind of the perpetrators —\!q whatever its source.

This moment in American history may feel unprecedented, but we need to remember the history of homegrown violence in the United States.

Indeed, police-community relations are at center-stage in the drama of civil unrest in modern American history. From Watts, California, in 1965 to Minneapolis, Minnesota, today, the fault line of race, rights and riot courses through our landscape. More than 50 years ago, a presidential commission concluded that racial discrimination, economic inequality and police misconduct in black neighborhoods were the catalysts of so much urban upheaval. Similar conclusions were drawn after deadly conflicts in Philadelphia, Chicago, Tulsa and elsewhere during and after World War I. The historical parallels are striking.

Ever since the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania, there have been occasions when a president — Herbert Hoover among them — has asserted executive authority and ordered federal troops to quell insurrection and stifle free speech. Most often it is in the face of armed resistance, but not always.

The episode of the so-called Bonus Marchers during the Great Depression is an often overlooked case in point.

In the summer of 1932, President Hoover ordered the Army to move against thousands of ordinary citizens — World War I veterans — who had marched to Washington to petition for early payment of a debt owed them for military service in the Great War. Led by officers Douglas MacArthur, George Patton and Dwight D. Eisenhower, active-duty troops overwhelmed unarmed veterans within blocks of the White House, as gunfire and smoke engulfed the Capitol complex.

Unlike today, Hoover sought no photo op to mark the occasion. Nevertheless, the results were calamitous, dooming his chances for reelection in the fall. Franklin Delano Roosevelt won in a landslide and ushered in the New Deal.

Our present dilemma is fraught with consequences, some of which could imperil our democratic ideals of liberty, equality and justice. There can be no hope of sincere reconciliation unless political and civic leaders summon the will to honestly confront history and also address present injustices. Citizens of diverse backgrounds will have to follow suit and adjust their attitudes and behaviors.

Judging from history and past experiences, this is a heavy load for Americans to carry. We should expect no less.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of history at Millersville University.