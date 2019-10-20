History. It is a staple of education for ages, but is that starting to change? Will times like the Dark Ages and World War II, maybe even this current age, be forgotten?
Some schools seem to believe history is unimportant. According to the New York Post, 88% “of elementary school teachers considered teaching history a low priority.”
This is simply not the case.
I believe history should still be taught in schools because history can help students understand how the world works in these confusing times and give them inspiration, which they desperately need.
The world is a big and often confusing place for young students, but history can help them understand. History can teach students of the many laws and policies we have today like the 18th and 21st amendments to the Constitution (regarding alcohol) or about America’s voting system. The past can help prepare students for their future — such as the rights they have should they wind up in court or get arrested.
History can help students understand politics and international affairs like our involvement in Afghanistan, and the reason young Americans should still fight and risk their lives in a foreign country. This world is a strange, chaotic and confusing place, but history can help relieve some of that tremendous weight on our young students.
History also can be inspiring, motivating people to do great things. There are hundreds of cases of people like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. inspiring people to do great things, such as protest, petition and even amend the Constitution itself. It inspires people to rise up and make the world a better place. History also helps people not just inspire themselves but inspire others by writing books and educating the world about the great people and events of the past, things that bring people together. Most subjects in school cannot do that, and if they can, it might have something to do with the history behind them.
Helping students through this confusing world and inspiring them to be better is the reason history should be taught. It is not taught just for a grade or a show of intelligence, but because it can and does affect people’s lives and those people after them. That is the true reason history is, and still should be taught in America's schools.
Aiden Walsh is a ninth-grader at Manheim Central High School.