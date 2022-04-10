When the times change rapidly, we search for analogies and metaphors to help us make sense of what is going on.

Having experienced — or still experiencing — a pandemic, recession, insurrection, inflation and a war in Europe, we are seeing pundits and scholars unleash a tsunami of historical parallels.

Adolf Hitler. Cold War. McCarthyism. Korea. The Cuban Missile Crisis. Vietnam. Watergate. Stagflation. Russians in Afghanistan.

Billy Joel could write a song about it all. (Checks notes.) Oh that’s right, he did.

But seriously, this begs the question: How can we make sense of the comparisons? If we are going back to the future, which future are we going back to?

Mark Twain often is credited — probably inaccurately — with saying, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

I’m not sure the rhymes are all in tune.

Russian invasion

Take, for instance, the Cold War analogy.

In the late 1940s and now, the U.S. and its allies in NATO squared off against Russia’s attempt to expand its sphere of influence in Eastern Europe.

The difference is Russia is weaker than the Soviet Union was in the late-Stalinist era. NATO countries and Japan are on, or near, its border. Russia’s main exports are fossil fuels, kompromat and internet chaos.

President Joe Biden framed the war in Ukraine as part of a larger struggle between democrats and autocrats, much like the Allied forces that challenged Nazism in World War II.

Leaders of ultranationalist and nativist political parties — including former President Donald Trump — in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Hungary and other Western nations had supported Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, it appears the Russian dictator overrated the strength of his army and misjudged the resolve of the Ukrainians. His Soviet predecessors experienced similar miscalculations in Afghanistan during the 1980s.

Furthermore, since pictures of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians were shown to the world, and Putin has been branded a war criminal, his enthusiasts are lying low.

Despite Putin’s weakened military and diplomatic position in the second month of the invasion, he is still a dangerous man. He has threatened to use nuclear weapons, a reminder of when the U.S. and Soviet Union were on the brink of World War III in October 1962.

Unless Putin is overthrown or defeated militarily, it is possible Ukraine will be divided into two states in perpetual conflict, with Russians in control of the south and east and the Ukrainian government in charge of the rest.

If this is where the conflict is headed, the most appropriate parallel is with North and South Korea. But, will NATO enter the fight? If not, will it have the patience to continue isolating the Putin regime? Or is regime change the ultimate goal?

The inflation genie

Here in the United States, the emergence of an annual inflation rate near 8% prompted references to the stagflation of the 1970s. The 1973 OPEC oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian Revolution triggered rapid increases in oil prices, sending Western economies into a tailspin. The war in Ukraine could have similar effects.

On the other hand, the U.S. is not as dependent on foreign sources of oil as it was during the presidency of Jimmy Carter. Recently, world oil prices have fallen, but prices per gallon of gas have been slow to decrease, raising the issue of price gouging. The American economy is adding jobs at a record pace, so it would require a long and deep disruption to plunge into a recession.

Still, people are rightfully concerned that the inflation genie is out of the bottle for the first time in 40 years. As a result, the Biden administration is abandoning its $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan and discussing how to reduce deficit spending.

Moral panics

From time to time in American history, moral panics arise. Separate from economic or financial panics, moral panics are irrational fears that are spread and exaggerated by social discussion and the media.

Fear of communist subversion characterized McCarthyism in the late 1940s and 1950s. A perennial American fear — of immigrants overrunning society — emerged again in the past decade. New music and its effects on children — whether it was blues, jazz, rock ’n’ roll or rap — sparked adult anxieties periodically.

Most recently, several imagined threats to children converged to form a potent moral panic. Following the bizarre warnings of QAnon conspiracy theorists, Republican senators tried to smear the reputation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (who was confirmed Thursday) by inaccurately associating her with child predators.

In the name of parents’ rights, school boards are banning the teaching of critical race theory. If Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has his way, The Walt Disney Co. will pay for opposing that state’s controversial “don’t say gay” law.

Never mind that these claims of moral collapse are supported only by anecdotes, hearsay and perverse fantasies. The same could be said of Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020, or the false allegations that coronavirus vaccine booster shots killed actors Betty White and Bob Saget.

It is hardly coincidental that most such theories villainize liberals, women, persons of color and LGBTQ folk. Perceived dangers to the social order must be neutralized. Just ask the defendants in the Salem Witch Trials.

The ‘last refuge’

Our current era has spawned many other historical referents. For example, Watergate and the events of Jan. 6, 2021, involved rigging or overturning the results of presidential elections.

In Watergate, the wheels of justice led to the resignation of a president. The 1/6 riots have not produced similar accountability, despite an impeachment trial, congressional hearings and numerous judicial proceedings.

Even less consequential moments have precedents. Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at last month’s Academy Awards ceremony reminded people of another famous Slap Heard Around the World, when a Philadelphia detective played by Sidney Poitier smacked a Southern plantation owner in the 1967 Oscar winner, “In the Heat of the Night.” That slap impressed Nelson Mandela.

However exact historical comparisons may be, they represent not only the search for meaning, but also competition among groups for control of the narrative. Accuracy is not the standard. The more powerful analogies connect to events people can see or feel, whether it is the price at the pump or a mass grave in Bucha.

The 18th-century British essayist Samuel Johnson once wrote, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” Resorting to history might be the next-to-last refuge.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.