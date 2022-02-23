I opened the Feb. 13 Sunday LNP to the editorial in the Perspective section and read the headline, “Appalling” (in big, bold lettering). I thought: Now what? Is Donald Trump at it again? Are Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers at it again? Another local school board uproar? So I read on, and it’s none of the above; rather, it’s that same tired old story being dredged up again: White racists are coming out of the woodwork — at least 13 of them in the Patriot Front!

If LNP | LancasterOnline is purposely trying to drive away a large part of its readership, I believe it’s doing a great job at it.

I have a theory, which may be unpopular, but I believe is straining to be aired: A lot of folks and institutions lately have been afflicted with a sense of “historical guilt” — ugly situations long past and having little or nothing to do with how we move forward in the present, but nevertheless demanding our blaringly loud, public condemnation, as if we harbor some accumulation of personal or group guilt for it.

I do not believe this feeling is necessarily phony or even rationalizing behavior — indeed it is real, but it is not at all productive; it is very close to self-loathing, which is pathological.

I believe LNP | LancasterOnline is participating in (1) yellow journalism, (2) cultural divisiveness and (3) misinformation.

I will elaborate on No. 3, since the first two points are intrinsically incorporated in it. LNP | LancasterOnline reports that the Patriot Front’s logo is a circle of 13 stars surrounding a “fasces” symbol, and goes on to equate the latter with 20th-century fascism and Nazism, suggesting that we could be heading in that same extreme political direction. Then the newspaper’s reporting adds that Patriot Front members must show at least 75% European ethnic lineage and have been born American, and that the group is recruiting in our region. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Feb. 13 editorial concludes that all of this should horrify us, prompting some counter-action — but doesn’t seem to know what that is.

To address what I view as LNP | LancasterOnline misuse of facts, I will begin with a history lesson: Assuming that the 13 stars on the Patriot Front’s logo represent the 13 original United States, I’ll move on to the fasces. It is a symbol used long ago in ancient Rome, designating the unity and strength of the empire — a bundle of rods and an ax bound together by leather straps, being more formidable than a single weak rod.

This fasces symbol was later appropriated by Italian fascists in their feeble attempt to replicate the Roman Empire during World War II. Given all this evil authoritarian history, one would think that this symbol should today only be found in museums — along with the Confederate battle flag. But no, we may still view it in public — two enormous fasces, in fact, flank the American flag on the wall behind the rostrum of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Another issue raised by LNP | LancasterOnline is the ethnicity requirement of the Patriot Front as proof of its racism. This is not at all unusual when compared to the legal ethnic/racial considerations required by a plethora of private and government institutions and preferences, such as college admission selection, minority-owned business status, affirmative action programs, the U.S. Census Bureau and Native American tribal membership (recalling the embarrassing case of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren).

The politics of ethnic and racial identity is indeed a slippery slope when viewed through a wide prism of color. As for the Patriot Front’s recruitment in our region, it certainly shouldn’t be so shocking, in my view, given the ethnic, racial, cultural and political makeup of rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Why wouldn’t they recruit here, so long as we have that occasionally pesky First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution?

So now 13 white Pennsylvania guys in the Patriot Front apparently appropriated the fasces symbol to designate the unity and strength of European Americans sticking together — admittedly not a very socially inclusive bunch.

Instead of merely speculating on all the awful things these guys believe — and raising a Chicken Little-like alarm — I believe we really should be asking the question: Why did these guys get together in the first place?

Well, for about the past two years, during which time a police officer in Minneapolis was rightfully charged, tried and convicted for the murder of George Floyd (the trial of three other officers is going on now), we have been subjected to virtually unchecked civil upheaval and cancel culture, directed by the idea that the U.S. has been and continues to be an evil enterprise — and behind it all is race.

Now, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board believes it “appalling” that these few, politicized guys decided they had had enough of self-hatred thrust upon them, and decided to push back. I bet the Patriot Front members had a meeting to celebrate their newfound notoriety. I think a better headline for the Feb. 13 editorial would have been “Appalled, but naïve.”

There is, of course, a difference between “civic nationalism” and “ethnic nationalism.” The U.S. is most definitely a civic nation founded around the idea of limited democracy — but certainly not diversity and inclusivity — in its 1776 origins. It required decades and even centuries to diversify and include all Americans in its democratic experiment — non-landholders, Native Americans, African Americans, Asians, Eastern and Southern Europeans, Latinos, women.

Our great achievement is that we have ultimately succeeded — but in so doing only increased the ethnic/racial heterogeneity of our populace, along with its tensions and expectations.

The bottom line is that we are all here to stay. The Patriot Front is a weak aberration, much like Nation of Islam, with its totally impractical racial separatist aspirations. Let’s not offer it any undue attention.

A personal note to the probable “lost souls” of the Patriot Front: Coincidentally, I also belonged to a “patriot organization” once — the U.S. Army, a half-century ago. There, I got to know folks who did not look like me, and they became some of my best friends. That is the key, really, and a message to all: Get to know folks who do not look like you, and you will then find it very difficult to dismiss them as the “others.”

Michael D. Witmer, Ph.D., taught history at Millersville University, Alvernia University and HACC. He resides in West Hempfield Township.