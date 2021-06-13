In 1862, in the Emancipation Proclamation, President Abraham Lincoln declared millions of enslaved people in the United States to be free. However, because word traveled slowly back then, and because many slave owners refused to obey the proclamation, Black people in deep Southern states, including Texas, continued to be held as slaves even after the Civil War ended in April 1865.

Ten weeks after that war ended, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with 2,000 troops to occupy the state on behalf of the federal government and to enforce the conditions of the Confederacy’s surrender, which included the end to slavery. And on June 19, Gen. Granger read aloud a declaration announcing the total abolition of slavery in Texas. “General Orders No. 3” stated: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day,” or “Emancipation Day,” celebrated on June 19, commemorates the long-awaited end of slavery in the United States.

To honor the significance of this day, and to celebrate multiple generations of Black leadership and excellence, the Crispus Attucks Community Center, a program of Community Action Partnership, partnered with MAKE/FILMS this year to create a series of videos titled “Sincerely, Crispus Attucks.”

Each video features three generations of local Black leaders sharing letters detailing the inspiration they have drawn from the previous generation, with the eldest among them offering wisdom to future leaders. The text of the letters follows.

COMMUNITY VOICES

Qureem Glenn, 13, Lincoln Middle School student, to Joshua Hunter, 29, director of Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster:

Dear Mr. Hunter,

First of all, thank you for visiting the Brotherhood. (The Lincoln Brotherhood is a mentoring program at Lincoln Middle School.)

Mr. Hunter, we appreciate you for doing what you do in the community! You give people who don’t have a sufficient way of getting what they need the help they deserve. It makes me feel good; better yet, it makes me feel great to know that there is another Black man out there who is off the streets, who isn’t selling drugs or gangbanging. Your way of doing things to support the community inspires me to impact others in my own way. For example, I’m going to become a Web leader at my school. If you don’t know what a Web leader is, it’s someone who helps the younger students get to places they need to get, helps them and guides them through their first year of middle school.

I really appreciate the way you are doing things in the City of Lancaster, and I hope I could do some good things like this when I get older or maybe even now.

Sincerely,

Qureem Glenn

Joshua Hunter to Ted Darcus, 78, member of the Crispus Attucks Advisory Council and former Lancaster City Council president:

Dear Ted,

It is said that we build off those who have come before us. It is the Ted Darcuses of the world who force us to become better people and help us to see the value of living in service to others. You’re known in the community as “Uncle Ted.”

Growing up, you not only inspired me but added to my growth as I saw representation in the leadership positions you held, including an executive role at the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, president of Lancaster City Council and executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs. It has challenged me to rise higher. You have championed for your community.

I have learned the value of being personable and considerate but above all, how to get things done. It is your whispers of “You can do it” and unlimited support that keep that fire ignited inside me. I am learning to stand by my decisions no matter the outcome because authenticity is vital. I am thankful for your mentorship and grateful for the path you have paved.

Sincerely,

Joshua Hunter

Ted Darcus to young people:

Dear future leaders,

What is a leader? A leader is someone who can connect with and inspire those around them to do great things. Some of you may wonder if you have what it takes to be a leader. The answer is YES! The impact from a leader on a local level is just as powerful as any other leader you can think of.

The most important aspect of leadership is the people, making connections and listening to those in your community. You can initiate the changes that will directly affect their lives for the better. You have the power to make a difference and influence your communities in a positive way just like all the great leaders before you!

Sincerely,

Ted Darcus

VOICES IN GOVERNMENT

Ashley Bombin, 17, McCaskey High School student, to Ismail Smith-Wade-El, 31, president of Lancaster City Council:

Dear Ismail Smith-Wade-El,

During my childhood, no one really looked like me. When I turned on the TV, the closest thing to me was Dora the Explorer. When I looked around me, people of color who were active in our community weren’t shown. For most of my life, I thought that being a part of my community was impossible. No one who looked like me ever had the opportunity to use their voice on a big scale. That’s what I thought as a child.

Seeing so many people of color after years of hard work finally being able to be a big part of our communities is a sign of hope for the future generation of kids. People like you are letting kids know that being active in our community even on a big scale is achievable. You let us know that we can use our voices to get our message across. You give us hope.

Sincerely,

Ashley Bombin

Ismail Smith-Wade-El to Ron Ford, 81, former Lancaster County commissioner and former president of Lancaster City Council:

Dear Mr. Ford,

I’m not sure whether to call you Commissioner, or Mr. Ford. It will never be Ron. Not because you’re not friendly like that, but because you were always Mr. Ford to me when I was growing up.

It’s been a hard year, Mr. Ford. Much of the time I’ve spent thinking about what it means to be Black and an elected official here in Lancaster County, amid issues of poverty and justice, health care and housing — there’s this feeling of being pulled in several directions at the same time.

It’s been hard, but I know that it’s not the hardest year ever to happen, or the hardest year yet to come. So, I find myself wondering how you did it. Not just the elected office or becoming county commissioner, but all the work leading up to it, the whole process of becoming. You carved a path for a lot of us who are doing this work right now, and we want to know how you managed, and if it felt for you the way that it feels for us.

You seemed to know something, Commissioner, that was hard for a lot of us to learn. Namely, that leadership isn’t about how an individual can put their name at the head of the list, but how a community can be empowered and how young people can envision opportunities for themselves and others. You and my mother were of the same generation, and she was fiercely dedicated to the “each one teach one” mentality, that we have to lift each other up, that we have to invest in our young people.

I was one of those young people when I first heard about your story, Mr. Ford, and now I’m proud to say that I’m the president of Lancaster City Council. It’s been a hard year, but it is powerful to know that it is not the first hard year, and that leaders and mentors like you made it through.

Leadership, I’ve learned, is the capacity and willingness to envision better for your community and then empowering that community to realize better. “Servant leadership” is redundant; there is service or there is simple self-aggrandizement. I envision liberation, justice, progress and equity for this community — particularly for our African American community as we look forward to our own independence day. But as Black people, we cannot look forward without remembering those who came before.

Maybe all that I want to say, Mr. Ford, is “thank you.” You are a lighthouse, and may we all be so to others.

Sincerely,

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

Ron Ford to young people:

Dear future leaders,

In April of this year, I celebrated my 81st birthday. I have seen eight decades of the ebb and flow of the civil rights and social justice movement in this country.

As a people, we have made great progress on all fronts. But it has been one step forward and two steps back. It has not been a straight line.

With the election of Barack Obama (in 2008), many felt we had reached a point where all people would be judged on their character, not the color of their skin. His election was inspirational to many. But to some, it brought out fear and hate.

Over the past four years, we have seen politicians use fear and hate to gain power. The fight for equality and justice never ends.

My advice to you is: Do not let negativity turn you into a negative person. Hate begets hate. Study the real history of the African people; there is much that we do not know. Discover your talents and develop those talents to provide opportunity for yourself and your community. Buy, as much as possible, goods and services from people in your community. Find a religious/spiritual foundation that brings you peace, understanding and serenity.

Finally, we are all members of one race — the human race. Let’s work together to build a society based on peace and love.

Sincerely,

Ron Ford

VOICES IN MEDIA

From Tacura Tobler, 17, McCaskey High School student, to Danielle Woods, 32, anchor at WGAL News 8:

Dear Danielle,

If no one has said it recently, you’re an inspiration. You’re showing every young girl who watches WGAL that they can do whatever they put their minds to. You’ve inspired me. I help host the news show at my high school, and after reading and learning about how you came to be a news anchor, it has pushed me to consider a career in broadcasting. Young girls, especially young Black girls, all over the Susquehanna Valley region get to see someone who looks like them doing such an important job like delivering the news, and an “I-See-Me” moment like that is irreplaceable. I read that you hope to inspire young girls. I can confidently say that you have.

Sincerely,

Tacura Tobler

From Danielle Woods to Ron Martin, 65, retired WGAL News 8 anchorman:

Dear Ron,

More than 40 years ago, you followed your dreams and fought for your spot in the field of broadcast journalism: a spot that wasn’t occupied by people who looked like you or me.

But that didn’t stop you from making your mark and becoming the Ron Martin who won over the hearts of people across the Susquehanna Valley.

It’s because of you — and other trailblazing journalists of color across the country — that little brown girls, like me, knew that I, too, could make my dreams a reality.

I sit today at the desk where you spoke the truth, provided comfort in times of unspeakable tragedy and were a leader in — and for — our community.

You graciously shared that space with me and took me under your wing. Thank you for being a mentor to me and the perfect example of professionalism behind the anchor desk.

I am grateful that you not only secured your seat at the table, but made sure a chair was there for me, too.

It’s an honor to follow in your footsteps. I hope I’m making you proud.

Sincerely,

Danielle Woods

From Ron Martin to future leaders:

Dear students,

I say “students” because many of you are still learning how to turn the challenges of life into victories.

To quote the Black poet Langston Hughes, you’ll be reaching landings and turning corners, and sometimes going in the dark where there ain’t been no light.

Remember that despite the challenges, don’t be discouraged.

Just keep pressing forward to achieve your dreams.

It’s no secret: It takes education, hard work and patience.

Also don’t be afraid to seek the help of a role model or mentor, as I did.

Remember that the purpose of life is not to win, but to grow and share.

Challenge yourself to help the younger generation, by offering your advice and uplift to those still finding their way.

You’re needed to be the bridge builders and leaders of the future — and to ultimately have a positive impact on your communities.

Sincerely,

Ron Martin

VOICES IN LAW

From Timmy Goodson, 18, McCaskey High School graduate, to Kareemah Mayer, 28, associate attorney at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC:

Dear Kareemah,

I would like to say thank you for contributing to your community and becoming an example of Black excellence. Just by completing a law degree you have become somewhat of a superhero.

Not only going against the odds, you also went above and beyond. From research projects to earning a spot in a law firm, you have shown Black and brown girls that we belong in the professional world and that there is a spot waiting for us at the table. Thank you so much for your contributions not only to yourself but to your community.

Sincerely,

Timmy Goodson

From Kareemah Mayer to Jennifer Craighead Carey, 52, partner at Barley Snyder and former chair of the United Way of Lancaster County board:

Dear Jen,

I wanted to start my letter by saying thank you. Thank you for embodying the definition of a community leader. Thank you for being a champion of diversity and inclusion. And most importantly, thank you for being a mentor. When I first moved to Lancaster, it was difficult maneuvering in the scene as a minority attorney. To be honest, I had never met a Black female attorney until I went to law school. However, working for Barley Snyder beside you changed that — for the better. Every day I get to work under a dominant force in the Lancaster legal community. Every day I get to work next to someone who cares and who gives back to her local community. And finally, every day I get to work under someone who looks like me.

Jen, you’ve inspired me to not only do better, but to be better, whether that be in a community outreach capacity or in the legal profession. Please continue to inspire the community at large and the legal community like you’ve been doing for the past two decades. And most importantly, continue to inspire Black female attorneys.

Sincerely,

Kareemah Mayer

Jennifer Craighead Carey to young people:

Dear future leaders,

On Jan. 20, 2021, Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old old African American female, recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden. Ms. Gorman said the spoken word poem was a call for “unity and collaboration and togetherness.” It was a powerful and transformative moment of a young adult using her voice and talent to create positive community change.

As young adults, never underestimate the power of your voice to transform. Be your authentic self and use that voice to drive change in your own community. That voice can take many forms, such as volunteering, mentoring, writing, public speaking, protesting, politics or donating money and resources, to name a few. Just know that your voice can be the catalyst to positively change your community.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Craighead Carey