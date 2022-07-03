Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a public high school football coach who prayed on the 50-yard line after games was protected by the Constitution.

In a statement, Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which represented the school district in the high court, said the decision “represents the greatest loss of religious freedom in our country in generations.” The court, she noted, falsely described “coercive prayer as ‘personal’ ... stopping public schools from protecting their students’ religious freedom.”

Let’s look at 30 years of prayer in the public schools of Lancaster County.

Nearly 30 years ago, I was invited to participate in the baccalaureate at one area high school. I didn’t like the idea, but I went at the request of a Jewish student in the school who had been bullied throughout her school years for being the only Jew. Despite the law that this could not be a school-sponsored event, as the speakers gathered before the service, the principal said something to the effect of, “We’re going to keep doing this as a school-sponsored event until someone sues us.”

In 1995, the valedictorian of another county high school respectfully asked that the graduation not include an official prayer — again, asking only that the law be observed. She was harassed and threatened, and the school administration told her she couldn’t give her planned valedictory speech, which addressed the matter. She boycotted the ceremony. The invocation was replaced with a moment of silence, but another student — the daughter of a county judge — delivered a prayer after her own speech and invoked Jesus Christ.

When my son joined the wrestling team at his high school, the Mat Club (the booster club for the team) started the year with a welcome dinner, held in the high school cafeteria. The dinner began with a prayer in the name of Jesus. When I expressed concerns, I was told that the Mat Club was not a school organization so it was not limited by the law. (If it was not a school organization, was it charged the usual rental fee, as required?)

A year or so earlier, a coach lost his job with the team for distributing evangelizing videos. He came back the next season as a volunteer. When he invited the team to his home for dinner, my son asked if he could attend. I gave him permission, and advised that he was now going into a private home, and he should honor the religion of his hosts, but that he should call me to pick him up if things became uncomfortable. There is a difference between prayer in a home and prayer in a public school.

There have been student-led prayers around the flag poles at local schools. Should the school allow events not sponsored by the school to be publicized in the school? (Spoiler alert: They do.) Are school staff members ostensibly chaperoning but not leading school-sponsored religion clubs really sitting on the sidelines?

As for sitting on the sidelines, what about a football coach praying at the end of a football game in the middle of the field? As more and more players join him, do we really believe that there isn’t undue pressure on the other players to join in? Must this be done publicly? Is there something sacred about the 50-yard line? Is it a direct portal to God? If the coach is serious about not imposing his will on others, is God less likely to hear his prayers if he waited an hour to get home and pray privately at his bedside? I know I wouldn’t care to worship a god limited to such a narrow space and time.

Nevertheless, last week, in the case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in favor of the football coach. The case involved a school employee on public school property at the end of a school event surrounded by students and yet the high court didn’t see this as a violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment, thereby violating my rights as part of a religious minority. (The ruling ignored the fact that at least one parent told Bremerton school officials that his son “felt compelled to participate” in the coach’s prayer or risk losing playing time.)

The ruling on prayer came just days after the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, thus violating the free exercise clause by failing to protect my rights as a person who believes that a mother’s life must take precedence over a fetus, even if it means aborting the fetus. The court established one religion’s view of the beginning of life over another religion’s view. Please don’t try to tell me that the court isn’t serving the agenda of the Republican Party and its evangelical partners.

I used to walk past the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., viewing it as even more sacred than the White House or U.S. Capitol. I mourn that loss in my life as the court yet again eviscerated the foundation of the uniqueness and blessing that this country once was. For shame!

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.