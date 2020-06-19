There is no holiday more American than Juneteenth. Call it Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or Liberation Day, the holiday eclipses all others not just in its worthiness but in its moral profundity.

As a raucous call comes nationwide to finish many of the incomplete liberations in American history, including the freedom from bondage that Juneteenth celebrates, now is the time to celebrate it as a national holiday.

First, we should all understand what, exactly, it celebrates. After the Civil War ended in April 1865, Union troops brought news of freedom to parts of the South not already liberated, parts that were far-flung from the surrender at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia. Battles in the Civil War were fought well into May of that year and the last surrender of Confederate-allied troops took place in June.

On June 18, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with 2,000 federal troops to occupy Texas, and read this statement on June 19:

The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves.

The celebrations that arose in the wake of that declaration and newfound freedom became the first commemorations of Juneteenth. The holiday spread first throughout the South and then, with the Great Migration — the movement of millions of African Americans from the South to the North and West — to the rest of the United States and later, even abroad.

How then, might we recognize it today? First, with a little historical aptitude. It may be tempting to understand freedom as something that was given to slaves by white people, by way of the Civil War. I am begging the reader to resist this urge; this notion is patronizing and materially inaccurate. First, it dismisses the role of African Americans in securing their own freedom, and I am not referring to what few battles you may have seen in the film “Glory” or elsewhere.

Some 178,000 African Americans enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Civil War, dying at a disproportionate rate of 20%. Further, these troops were instrumental in several key battles of the war, including the fall of Richmond, Virginia, the Confederate capital. The April 4, 1865, edition of the Washington National Republican reads: “Extra! Glorious! Fall of Richmond! Captured by the Black Troops!”

How self-aggrandizing to take credit for ending slavery after bringing slavery to these shores in the first place. Black people have been, and continue to be, at the forefront of movements for our own liberation and for the salvation of the American experiment. Indeed, that is what Juneteenth is about.

James Weldon Johnson, writer of the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” is known to have described the abolition of slavery as the freedom of the black body and of the white soul. At every occasion where African Americans have fought for, and secured, something closer to justice in this country, they have secured the same for an ever-broader population and they have helped to redeem the original sins of white Americans.

Juneteenth is not just a black liberation day — it is America’s liberation day, in a deeper sense than the Fourth of July ever will be.

We have allowed Independence Day to become staid. July 4 is a day when we celebrate one point in our history, while apparently learning no lessons at all from it. The holiday could teach us about how freedom and independence are secured for some and denied to others. Instead, we pretend that America sprung fully formed, complete and unquestionable, into being in 1776. Worse yet, we pretend that it remains that way.

As a national holiday, Juneteenth would be the remedy to this misreading of U.S. history.

Black people are again at the forefront of a movement for justice that centers, yes, on black lives, but is demanding accountability and abolition of systems that oppress all of us and make our democracy coarse and incomplete. The protests and uprisings taking place all over the country are not just about the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and others — they are about the legacy of slavery and racism in this country as they are reflected in policing, in our prisons, in housing and health care.

Just as with the abolitionist movement, the Civil War, Ida B. Well’s anti-lynching crusade and the civil rights movements, these uprisings will drag our country, kicking and screaming, to glory. They are likely to continue until their demands are addressed. The success they have had in a few short weeks demonstrates the urgency of the cause. Their impact demonstrates the power of our communities when they shrug off suffocating notions of civility enforced by people who see order and quiet as more important than justice.

We will look back and recognize June 2020 as another turning point in black liberation and American history, a fitting marker for the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El is president of Lancaster City Council.

