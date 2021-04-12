Columbia historians know their town once was known as Hempfield, but this designation is news to the Scribbler.

“All the three areas were considered Hempfield in the early years,'” says Claire Storm, the founder of Rivertownes PA USA, which promotes Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville.

The three areas she references are Columbia and the hemp-growing townships of East and West Hempfield. “My guess is that they grew hemp in the Columbia area, too,'” Storm says.

When the Scribbler mentions Columbia in his talks about the Susquehanna River or the Conestoga Indians, he says the place was earlier known as Wright’s Ferry, for the ferry established on the Susquehanna at that point by John Wright in 1730.

But there were two even earlier names. The first, Shawanah Town, also known as Shawnee Indian Town, would have been the original name, so designated for the Shawnee Indians who lived in the area.

But the first white settlers — the Wrights, Blunstons and Barbers —apparently referred to their place on Earth by a second name: Hempfield.

A somewhat muddled paper delivered to the Lancaster County Historical Society in 1913, on the 125th anniversary of the founding of the actual town of Columbia in 1788, refers to “Hempfield,” without explaining its origin. “Hempfield: The Beginning of Columbia” is the title of the paper.

So the progression of Columbia’s names apparently has been: Shawnee Town, Hempfield, Wright’s Ferry, Columbia.

In that 1913 paper, author Samuel Wright, who was a great-great-grandson of ferry operator John Wright, made his strongest statement about Hempfield at the end.

He said residents value the name Columbia (named for the controversial discoverer/invader Christopher Columbus) but it is hardly a unique American place name. Therefore, he said, “it has come to the writer to think that his respected grandsire had more wisely done to retain the traditional Hempfield, or to go back to the aboriginal Shawanah.”

The book of the wall

A plaque honoring the essential contribution of Count Nicholas Ludwig von Zinzendorf, organizer of the modern-day Moravian Church, to the founding of Lititz covers a substantial portion of the Lititz Wall of Remembrance in Lititz Springs Park.

Lititz Borough erected the wall in 2006 as part of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of its founding. The names of more than 300 significant Lititz residents are engraved in plaques on the wall.

They include J. Augustus Beck, the sculptor who carved the lion’s head in Lititz Springs Park; Julius F. Sturgis, founder of the first commercial pretzel bakery in America; Dr. Elizabeth Brickler, the first female medical doctor in Pennsylvania; and local artist David R. Brumbach.

Historians have spent several years assembling brief biographies of these people. They have created a book, “Lititz Wall of Remembrance Biographies.” Copies are available at Aaron's Books in Lititz, at the Lititz Visitors Center in Lititz Springs Park and through the printer, Integra Graphics at tracey@integrasynergy.com.

Proceeds will help maintain Lititz Springs Park.

Tiny gas station

Leonard Williams, of Lancaster, remembers, more than half a century ago, when James Street ran continuously across Prince Street. A gas station with one or two pumps and space for one car sat in the tiny triangle bounded by Water and James streets and Harrisburg Avenue. The attendant’s shelter was fashioned to look like a giant gas pump.

Williams wonders if anyone has a photo of this unusual site.

The Scribbler wonders how the attendant survived all that traffic going smack past his shack day after day.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.