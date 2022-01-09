I often get asked why I chose a career in hospice care and palliative medicine. The answer is Harold.

Harold was my very first patient.

It was my first day as the on-call resident at a Veterans Administration hospital. Harold was in his late 60s and came to the emergency department with a primary complaint of headaches that had been getting worse over the past month. A CT scan revealed that he had metastatic cancer — it had spread throughout his body including his brain, thus the headaches. The attending physician instructed me to share with Harold and his family the findings, prognosis and options for care. While we did not know the type of cancer, this was a moot point — people do not recover from such extensive disease.

I was only a few hours into my career as a physician so I walked into Harold’s room, sat down, took his hand, took his wife’s hand and we just breathed.

Harold asked, “It’s not good news is it, sonny?” I said, “No.” And so we talked and we listened and we shared. After a bit I asked him, “What is it that you hold sacred?” He replied, “My family.” He had a wife and two teenage daughters. I asked what he would like to do. He slapped me on the knee and said, “I’d like to go fishing.” I said, “That, I know how to do.” He went fishing the next day. He died a week later.

Harold, and all of the “Harolds” who followed, taught me what I did not fully learn in my training. Patients at the end of life should focus on living, living based on their values, what they find sacred and how they want to write the last chapter of their life. This is my philosophy and drives how I practice hospice care and palliative medicine — leading with care.

I found this same philosophy at Hospice & Community Care and the other hospice providers that I have been associated with. However, as Hospice & Community Care’s new vice president and chief medical officer, I want to help strengthen that level of care throughout the community. I am often asked why I moved to Lancaster County from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and I simply say that I wanted to feel a “sense of community.” Community among my co-workers, among fellow health care providers, among patients and families, and among anyone in need of end-of-life care. It is my goal to positively impact the community by shining a spotlight on the health care narrative for end of life or advanced illness and focus on what is sacred to patients.

I’ve had the honor of walking beside many patients and families on their end-of-life journey and each has been unique. What I have learned from these collective experiences is that the simplest truths are the most powerful and transcendent. Leading with compassionate care and absolute honesty transcend medicine. They often transcend fear as well.

This approach is the future of health care. Medicine is not only curing disease or injury; it is about how we care for the entire person — medically, emotionally and spiritually. Lancaster County is fortunate to have an abundance of health care systems and senior living facilities, and I look forward to enhancing the relationships that Hospice & Community Care already has with these institutions to learn, grow and connect with people in our community who care.

There are many opportunities and challenges for the future of end-of-life care and the health care industry — from technological advancements to payment structure to overall health care reform — all of which directly impact patient care and enhance the quality of life for seriously ill patients. Working together as a community to identify and find solutions to what lies ahead of us will build upon the 40-year foundation Hospice & Community Care has established as this community’s very first hospice provider. And I hope to ensure that patients and families are focused on living rather than dying at the end of life.

Timothy Ihrig, M.D., M.A., is vice president and chief medical officer of Hospice & Community Care. Ihrig is an internationally recognized expert in palliative care and hospice medicine.