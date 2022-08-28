Lancaster County faces a shortage of nearly 10,000 workers annually for the next decade.

That number was calculated by the Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis by adding the number of new jobs created annually to the vacancies that will occur each year due to retirements, minus the number of new workers who will be entering the workforce. The 2021 report prepared for The Steinman Foundation (bit.ly/SteinmanReport) lays out the underlying data.

Promoting data-driven decision-making has been a priority of The Steinman Foundation for some time. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.)

The foundation provided seed funding to the Economic Development Co. to establish the Center for Regional Analysis in 2018 and recently established the website, LancasterIndicators.com, to provide the general public with access to an array of data that has the potential to impact the economic future of Lancaster County.

In June 2021, approximately 50 community leaders from business and education gathered at Rock Lititz to discuss the county’s projected worker shortage. We listened to Heather McGowan, a nationally recognized futurist, discuss the future of work. And we evaluated strategies for addressing Lancaster County’s aforementioned worker shortfall (read the report at bit.ly/LititzSummit).

The group agreed on the aspirational goal of creating a world-class workforce in Lancaster County by 2030 by increasing the number of available workers and by improving the skill levels of the county workforce.

Sixteen strategies were created to support these goals, and the Lancaster County STEM Alliance advisory board (lancasterstem.org/about) determined which seven of these strategies were within the scope of the alliance’s mission and work.

Workforce 2030 Summit

As this August began, approximately 250 community members from business, education and the nonprofit sphere gathered at Elizabethtown College to attend the Workforce 2030 Summit hosted by the Lancaster County STEM Alliance. The intent of this event was to mobilize the community in moving the seven strategies forward to address the gap between job openings and the available workforce.

Summit participants had an opportunity to hear from an array of nationally recognized experts on workforce development. Those experts offered best practices for K-12 education, for business and industry, for higher education and for classroom teachers seeking to support the knowledge and skills of Lancaster County’s future workers.

Those of us of a certain age learned that the circumstances for people entering the workforce today are very different than they were when baby boomers were starting their careers. Back then, because of the stiff competition for the best jobs, we had to distinguish ourselves to employers. Today, members of Generation Z — those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s — expect prospective employers to distinguish themselves because of the plethora of opportunities available to them.

Many baby boomers found their niche in an organization and spent their career with the same firm. Today, younger employees are not averse to frequently changing jobs or adapting to new work environments.

New workers today need to be job-ready. The old “drill and kill” — or rote-learning — approach to education doesn’t teach relevant skills for the workplace, and the days of big corporate training departments are long gone. New hires need to be problem-solvers who can work collaboratively and communicate effectively the day they begin employment.

The summit earlier this month featured several models of work-based learning recommended by preeminent practitioners.

Anthony Saba from the Samueli Academy, a school that caters to foster children in Orange County, California, has students work in groups of four to make presentations on technical subjects to industry experts. The school is ranked among the best public charter high schools in the country.

Andi Fourlis is the superintendent of Mesa Public Schools, an Arizona school district that serves 60,000 students. Fourlis shared the strategies and practices that have transformed her school district while dramatically improving educational outcomes.

David Finegold, president of Chatham University in Pittsburgh and the host of the podcast, “The Future of Higher Education,” discussed the demographic shift occurring in our country and the implications for student recruitment.

Alicia Wilson, vice president for economic development at Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins Health System, shared concrete and practical advice on the different ways colleges can collaborate successfully within the communities they serve.

The penultimate speaker at the summit was Talithia Williams, the statistician, mathematics professor and host of the PBS show “Nova Wonders.” She noted that our county has no workers to spare. We need to engage and welcome every potential worker into our future workforce, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, disability or prior incarceration. The workforce shortage is a math problem.

Start early

The Lancaster County STEM Alliance is working diligently to ensure that no worker is lost to our workforce. In collaboration with Career Ready Lancaster! and the Lancaster Chamber, the alliance is creating Inspire Lancaster, a digital platform that will provide high school students and educators with access to work-based learning experiences with some of Lancaster County’s most innovative employers.

Research tells us that career exploration experiences need to start earlier — ideally in middle school when many students begin thinking about their future career options.

Middle school can be a tumultuous time for young people when social concerns suddenly start to outweigh academic pursuits. Unfortunately, when faced with traditional classroom instruction, many students don’t connect their academics to the world of work. By the time they reach high school — if they get that far — they have begun to view academics as uninteresting, unimportant and irrelevant to their lives.

In Lancaster County, far too many kids choose to leave school after the eighth and ninth grades. Even more stay in school but tune out academically.

If we’re going to grow a world-class workforce in Lancaster County, we need to push work-based learning down into our middle schools so that we can capture the imaginations and aspirations of young people before they tune out to learning — and before some of them begin to drop out.

If we lose students prior to graduation, our workforce skill deficit will grow.

School districts are doing everything they can to ensure students are career-ready, including helping students create career readiness portfolios that begin in elementary school and extend through high school; engaging students in work-based learning experiences; and supporting student attainment of industry-recognized credentials prior to high school graduation.

But they cannot do this work alone.

The Lancaster County STEM Alliance has challenged every business and community leader to adopt a middle school. It might be a middle school just down the street or it might be a middle school on the other side of the county.

If you don’t know how to do any of this, just ask. The STEM Alliance is more than happy to help leaders connect to a middle school in Lancaster County.

What do we mean by “adopt”? It means getting to know the school, the teachers and the students.

It means having you and your employees participate in classrooms.

It means inviting students into your workplace for tours or job-shadowing experiences.

It means spending time together — perhaps having students and workers collaborate on a community project.

And if you dare, take the plunge summit keynote speaker Kevin Fleming suggested: Make part of your workplace a classroom for your business and for students from your “adopted” middle school.

Lancaster County is not going to recruit its way out of our impending worker shortage. We need to grow our future world-class workforce by bringing business and education closer. The prosperity of Lancaster County depends on it.

Robert Krasne is the publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline and chairman of Steinman Communications. He also chairs the Lancaster County STEM Alliance (lancasterstem.org) advisory board.