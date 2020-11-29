Now that we have just celebrated Thanksgiving, and now look forward to Christmas, many are thinking of things for which they can be thankful.

Our deep and long-lasting relationships with the Lancaster County community are high on that list for us. Without the involvement of many with ties to this county over the years, this area would not be able to serve so many seniors today.

As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people and continues to do so. None of our organizations have avoided its impact. The largest issue right now is around community spread reaching into our team members’ homes. This is leading to several significant issues.

In recent weeks, several of our organizations have been without enough staff to adequately serve residents and clients, leading to leadership teams having to take direct care shifts, the reduction of nonessential services and even the need to bring in agency nursing services, which is incredibly expensive. Adding to that is the cost and time burden of coordinating testing and safety work. Our team members are tired and burning out.

We come to the community today with several specific requests.

— Pray. We ask for prayers not only for those suffering with COVID-19 and their families, but that our team members, residents and clients will remain healthy. In addition, we ask for prayers that new employees will be found to step into the gaps. This is incredibly important and all of us are in need.

We also ask that you pray that the local, state and federal leaders will listen and learn from those on the front lines and take actions helpful to keeping us safe.

— Act. Please heed the strong message about the vital importance of following the guidance and regulations issued by public health officials. Until we have large numbers of vaccines available, it is critically important to hold onto the tools we have.

Following these health guidelines and wearing masks in public settings are not signs of weakness or lack of faith, but rather a sign of care and respect for others throughout the larger community.

— Engage. If you have questions on how you can help or ideas for ways we can directly engage with you, please reach out to us.

We are all in this together.

Larry Zook is president and CEO Landis Communities. This column is co-signed by the following presidents and CEOs of their respective organizations: Jerry Lile, Fairmount Homes; David Shenk, Tel Hai Retirement Community; Steve Lindsey, Garden Spot Communities; John Sauder, Mennonite Home Communities; Cliff Hurter, Calvary Fellowship Homes; Douglas Motter, Homestead Village; Robert Hayward, Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community; Jonathan Hollinger, Pleasant View Retirement Community; John Snader, Brethren Village; Carl McAloose, Luthercare; David Swartley, Moravian Manor; and Sue Verdegem, United Zion Retirement Community.