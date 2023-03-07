We recently marked the one-year anniversary since Russia launched its horrific invasion of Ukraine. The humanitarian cost is staggering, as tens of thousands have died or been wounded, a refugee crisis is ongoing and historic cities have been laid to rubble.

Russia’s aggression and its weaponization of energy also left European countries in critical need of natural gas. Even during a mild winter this year, families and businesses paid sky-high costs as countries worked to replace demand for Russian gas with their own limited supplies. Europe was one prolonged cold snap away from another disaster.

The United States has the energy resources to come to Europe’s aid, as it has done previously, but we need leadership from policymakers to do it.

Failure to export American natural gas to Europe — replacing Russian gas — has major costs for the global economy. Last fall, Europeans were paying 10 times more for natural gas than Americans. Regulators curtailed the use of gas by manufacturers in order to ensure homes and schools could be heated.

In other cases, manufacturers that had supply could not afford the cost and suspended operations. Some of these are leading chemical, glass and automotive manufacturers that have pledged to relocate investment out of Europe entirely.

Moreover, natural gas is a key input for ammonia and fertilizer, which are experiencing cost increases and production delays, threatening to exacerbate global food insecurity.

Even before it became apparent that Russia was funding its war machine through its energy industry, there was good reason to swap in American energy. Russian energy production is notoriously lax on environmental standards.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Russia’s energy production is “the dirtiest on Earth,” with fugitive emission rates far exceeding U.S. levels.

In contrast, America and Canada have among the most stringent production standards globally — not to mention that the U.S. has led the developed world in reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the past two decades.

Even better, gas produced in Appalachia — like the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia — has the lowest methane intensity of any basin in the world, according to one analysis from an environmental think tank.

The Federal Energy Information Administration also notes that gas produced from the Marcellus Shale is the most efficient in terms of volume of gas produced per drilling rig. In other words, because of private sector leadership on emissions and efficiency, our shale gas resources are the most prolific and sustainable in the world.

American gas shipped on a liquefied natural gas tanker is, perhaps surprisingly, even more sustainable than Russian gas delivered via pipeline. A U.S. Department of Energy study showed that Russian pipelines leak methane at six to seven times the rate of liquefied natural gas cargoes from the U.S.

Beyond bankrupting Vladimir Putin’s ability to keep funding the war, bringing in American gas to displace Russian energy would be a major step forward for reducing emissions globally.

It is true that prices increased because of international energy market turmoil and the effects of supply chain and investment curtailments during the pandemic. But, recently, drillers have stepped up production in response to high prices, and forecasts show energy costs are declining in Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.

Markets abroad are also hungry for American energy, but we simply lack the infrastructure to deliver it. Lawsuits and burdensome regulatory delays are getting in the way of modernizing our energy infrastructure and improving our energy security.

Addressing the challenges of fighting climate change while ensuring abundant, affordable energy will only happen when policy promotes innovation and building new infrastructure in the United States. The nonpartisan policy think tank Common Good estimates that permitting delays on energy projects costs the nation trillions in public health costs.

A more welcoming tax and regulatory environment — including streamlining permit reviews and facilitating construction of infrastructure — would help us not only meet the energy needs of our allies abroad, but welcome increased investment domestically, as foreign manufacturers seek more stable and reliable jurisdictions to do business.

Pennsylvania’s energy assets have led our nation through every major energy transition in its history, from the first oil well drilled in 1859 to the first commercial nuclear power plant nearly a century later. Our diverse energy resources, talent and advanced manufacturing sector can help a growing world address climate change and improve energy security, while reducing reliance on energy from hostile actors like Russia. It’s time to build.

Kevin Sunday is the director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.