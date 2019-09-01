My husband and I landed on your front stoop mid-July. We’ve come from the Emerald City, otherwise known as Seattle, where we lived for 11 years.
Anyone who’s moved (about 11 times for the average American) knows what an ordeal it can be, from the boxes and the bubble wrap to the deliberating over what gets tossed and what sparks Marie Kondo-standard joy. But a cross-country move is a hellish layer cake of logistics topped with a frosting of emotional farewells and nostalgia. And that’s just on the front end.
For moving day, we agreed to divide and conquer. I would fly to Pennsylvania while he watched the contents of our lives being loaded onto a truck.
With the early sun’s glare in my eyes, I arrive at the gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (or Sea-Tac as I learned to call it), and the tears that I’ve been holding back for six weeks, they arrive too. I lean against a wall and slide down to the floor, a wet and crumpled heap. A frequent longhaul traveler, I am used to the routine of crossing time zones, but this time is different. I’ve got a one-way ticket, and I don’t know when I’m coming back.
Strangers offer tissues and a few “there, theres.”
The word “there” strikes a chord. I’m neither here nor there — at least not yet, a phenomenon known as liminal space. And the tears are less about saying goodbye to a city than about ending a personal chapter.
I wrote three cookbooks in Seattle and became a known authority on cooking vegetables. I learned to garden and preserve. I made lifelong friendships with women whom I consider sisters, and I taught some of their children how to cook.
And now I’m back in the state where I was born and raised. I grew up in Bala Cynwyd, a Welsh town just a few miles from Philly. As a girl, Lancaster was close yet so far away. There was a road trip in my grandfather’s maroon Buick to Dutch Wonderland, probably with a little funnel cake thrown in, but that was the extent of my Lancaster experience.
We’ve come for work — my husband has a new gig at WITF in Harrisburg. And we’ve come for family — my mom lives in nearby West Chester. Despite my Pennsylvania roots, I’m starting from scratch, scrambling to learn the street names (so many fruits!) and what can’t go into the recycling bin.
Whenever I land in a new place, I want to know where the food is, who’s making it and growing it. It’s my way of navigating and understanding a community.
In our short time here, we’re already impressed by the robust and varied food scene (and that was before The New York Times deemed it so!). Except for the humidity, we came without expectations.
We did not know that we were in store for stellar craft coffee and beer. We did not know that we could dine one night in a Trinidadian joint, then the next in a Puerto Rican or Vietnamese one, or at the global refugee pop-up on the Tellus360 rooftop.
And we did not know that, in doing so, we’d just be scratching the surface.
While we waited for the movers to arrive with our stuff, we camped out in our new place, sleeping on an air mattress and cooking in a wok. During the day, I got in the car and explored, usually in pursuit of provisions. When we started out in Seattle, I got to know the city (and the regional foodshed) through its many neighborhood farmers markets. And in Lancaster, I’m learning by way of farm stands. Although it may seem obvious, it bears repeating — a farm stand, by definition, is on farm land, which creates this indelible connection between the land and the food we eat. And if we believe that food is medicine, the land makes the food that heals us.
I grew up eating corn and cantaloupe and tomatoes in the summer, but never as close to the source as it is in Lancaster County. I’m not sure I ever truly understood how sweet and tender corn could be, until now. I never knew how just how heady and aromatic Lancaster-grown peaches and melons can be, and how much time I would spend slurping over the sink.
In the midst of all this edible discovery, I admit to having been in a funk. This liminal in between here-and-there space has been disorienting, I’m still without a job of my own, and most of all, I miss familiar faces.
A few weeks ago, I threw caution to the wind and drove to Red Lion, home to Blueberry Hill farm. It was the last day of picking blueberries for the season. I donned a sun hat, sunscreen and hiking shoes and grabbed two containers from the car. For two hours, I crouched down among the rows of highbush berries, collecting about 8 pounds. I sweated, I got scratched up, I listened to the bees in stereo. I looked up at the gloriously blue sky and out into the valley that seemed endless. And it was just 35 minutes from home. Yes, home. The next day, there would be blueberry-vanilla jam.
Maybe you know this, Lancaster, but this land of yours — it’s pretty darn special. I’m glad to be here and be your neighbor and I can’t wait to find out what else I didn’t know.
Kim O’Donnel is a 20-plus year veteran of the food world as a chef, journalist and teacher. Twitter: @kimodonnel