Thaddeus Stevens, a Lancaster lawyer and U.S. congressional representative, owned law books.

He also owned a small Bible and occasionally quoted from it.

Like many 19th century men of substance, he carried an oversize leather wallet in his coat pocket.

A few days ago, these material items became the property of LancasterHistory. They will be displayed in the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy when it opens on South Queen Street in late 2024 or 2025.

Tom Ryan, president and CEO of LancasterHistory, is particularly impressed by the well-used wallet. “It's a deeply personal item,” he said. “He carried it every day of his life in his breast pocket next to his heart.”

The wallet, which is now empty, and signed 1844 Bible and 1860 law book came to LancasterHistory from the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County.

“We are digitizing our archives,” explained Danielle Keperling, the trust’s executive director. “I found these items wrapped in a towel and we decided they should go to LancasterHistory.”

The trust had saved Stevens’ home and law office and related buildings when they were threatened with demolition during construction of the Lancaster County Convention Center. These items were donated to be placed in the restored buildings.

LancasterHistory took control of the restoration project in 2010 and is now the central collection facility for all things Stevens.

LancasterHistory has long owned Stevens’ wig, cane, a boot for his club foot, several other law books, a suitcase and multiple pieces of furniture.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is providing a tall-case clock made by Martin Shreiner and a photo of Stevens’ shoemaker on long-term loan.

The Gettysburg-centered Thaddeus Stevens Society is contributing, on long-term loan, a stove made at Stevens’ Caledonia Furnace in Franklin County.

Ryan said LancasterHistory would like to reassemble Stevens’ collection of law books (which were auctioned following his death in 1868) and any other material items associated with the Republican representative who led the fight for Black civil rights.

All contributions are welcome.

Minney’s chimney buzzing

The July 16 LNP feature “Lancaster That Was” reported that 75 years ago this summer, Lancaster residents were “buzzed” by a low-flying plane. Mrs. James Slaugh said a plane flew so low over her house on Mary Street she was afraid it would clip her chimney.

A Lancaster Airport spokesman told the Lancaster New Era in 1948 he believed the problem plane was being flown by a military trainer.

Not so, says Bob Minney, of Lancaster. The how-low-could-he-go” pilot actually was his dad, the late Jay Minney, flying a P51 Mustang out of Olmsted Air Force Base in Harrisburg.

“My mom at the time was pregnant with my brother,” Minney reports, “and later he told people he wanted to move things along.”

The elder Minney’s unorthodox flying feats extended beyond Lancaster. He buzzed Lampeter, where he had grown up. He also flew under the Route 462 bridge that crosses the Susquehanna River between Columbia and Wrightsville. He got grounded for that stunt, says the younger Minney.

“He was a Flying Tiger during World War II, and his squad was going to escort the third bomber with the A-bomb from Tinian Island to a chosen Japanese city,” Minney says.

Of course, the Japanese surrendered after the second A-bomb and Minney’s last war flight was canceled.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.