A photo posted on Facebook recently showed a local beverage store sign that was blatantly transphobic.

The sign was propped atop boxes of Bud Light, a brand of beer targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ activists after it partnered with transgender actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney on a March Madness social media post. The insult spewed on the sign is not worthy of printing here.

People went into action immediately, some calling for a boycott, some calling the store directly. The sign was taken down quickly and quietly. When I called the store, the employee with whom I spoke simply said, “There is no sign on that display,” and then told me that he just worked there part time and didn’t know what I was talking about.

I imagine that whoever put up that sign didn’t think about the consequences their little “joke” would have on their store and their livelihood and decided it wasn’t worth the fuss. I would have to disagree — it was worth a fuss, and I am very glad the sign is down.

I called the store because I have people I love dearly who would be hurt by that sign. People I love are hurt every day by the transphobia, homophobia, racism and sexism that are getting louder and louder in our culture. It seems as if we can’t go a week without some new story making the rounds about someone making a public statement that essentially declares “You are not one of us and we will not accept your existence” to someone I hold dear.

Every time we’re faced with a hateful statement, people seem to react in two ways: Either they are shocked and offended, or they say dismissive things like “it’s just a joke” or “don’t be so sensitive.” I rarely hear anyone defend the “joke” with any sort of moral authority because, really, there is none. There is no way to justify hurting another human being for amusement. So why do people go out of their way to be hurtful for no real benefit to anyone?

I think that perhaps it does benefit them, in the short term at least, by enhancing their status among those who find these things funny. There is a certain clout acquired in being callous to the well-being of others, in dehumanizing one another in these media-stoked culture wars. But is that the best way to run a civilization? The entire point of community is to look out for each other. I believe that there are fewer people who find hatefulness funny than find it hurtful, but people laugh politely in public and cry in private. I believe that we, as a culture and as individual humans, should always err on the side of trying to be kind rather than funny.

When we fail at either, as in this case, it’s our job as a society to call out these hurtful “jokes” so that those who are hurt know that they’re not alone, and those who are laughing find that the joke’s on them.

Lisa Clayton is a Lititz resident.