There was an interesting example of irony in the “School briefs” item about Eastern Lancaster County School District published in the May 2 LNP | LancasterOnline. Several parents were confronting members of the school board about the district’s handling of Black Lives Matter and critical race theory. One parent is quoted as saying to the board, with an aggressive tone, “We put you in those seats and we can take you out, so do better.”

Then these three concerned parents, along with some others, voiced their concerns about an increase in bullying in the district.

Does anyone else see the connection between an increase in bullying by students and the increase in bullying at school board meetings by parents? This is not the first time a school board member here in Lancaster County or elsewhere in the country has been verbally attacked by a member of the public; it seems to be the accepted behavior these days.

School board members are under tremendous pressure, being criticized for decisions about curriculum, masking, personnel and many other issues.

What the public seems to forget is that these board members were chosen and elected by their communities, and they serve as volunteers. They freely give their time to make our schools productive and safe places of learning. I may not always agree with their decisions, but then I do not have the background information they surely have before making these decisions.

Let’s look at curriculum decisions as an example. I do not imagine that school officials choose a science or math book based on the design on the cover. No, they look at the research that went into writing the book, the credentials of the authors, how the teachers feel the book would be beneficial in their classrooms and many other factors before deciding which book is most appropriate for the students in their district.

Yes, as a taxpaying member of that district I have the right to question the board about curriculum or other issues. And I also have the right to vote a member off the board if I feel that he or she is not making good decisions.

But I do not have the right to scream at and threaten board members.

This, members of the public, is bullying — the same behavior some parents in the Eastern Lancaster County School District are complaining about regarding some students.

Do you see an increase in bullying by the students? Did it ever occur to you that this is because the students have been paying attention to the news and your behavior and see bullying everywhere in our society — at school board meetings, political rallies and protest rallies?

Students are taught in school not to bully, to voice their opinions assertively (not aggressively) and to find ways to calmly settle disputes. Then they leave school and see adults acting the way they were told not to act.

It is time to return to modeling civility, respecting others’ opinions and having faith in the people we elect to represent us.

If I vote for an elected official and he wins, then I should follow up my vote by showing faith in this person to make informed decisions on my behalf.

Does this mean I never question him? No. But it should mean that I treat him respectfully when I ask my questions. Treating others with respect seems to have become a lost art — let’s bring it back. We will be a kinder and more productive society if we can do this.

Donna Becker lives in Providence Township.