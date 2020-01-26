A few days after I got to Haifa, Israel, where I’m spending part of a sabbatical, I took a walk down to what’s known as the German Colony. In the center of the area, I saw a menorah for the celebration of Hanukkah. I also saw a Christmas tree, and the crescent that symbolizes Islam. It took me a few more days to learn that this display appears every December in honor of the Holiday of Holidays, a two-week celebration of three of the main faiths to which Haifa is home, where you can also find the global center of Baha’i and many Druze as well. This is Haifa. This is Israel at its best, not a place of perfect peace, but certainly a place of possibility.
I’ve been spending some time volunteering at a senior center. I’ve heard conversations in Hebrew, Arabic and English. I’ve heard singing, and laughter that requires no language at all. I’ve discussed religion with Jews, Christians and Muslims. The center is run by a Jewish organization with a Christian Arab as its director. Just down the road from the center is a community garden. Individuals of all faiths have their own little plots to tend, but they often come together at the site to share the work and to share meals and friendship. From kindergarten on, in a school run by Judaism’s Reform movement, the student population, which is mostly Jewish, welcomes students of the other faiths as well. Every summer, they offer a joint Jewish/Arab summer camp. While the technical language for these efforts speaks about “shared society” and “coexistence,” at the Leo Baeck Educational Center some simply call this “existence.” This is what it means to be connected to Leo Baeck, but in many ways, this is what it means to live in Haifa.
Life didn’t just unfold like this, and it wasn’t always easy. After violent conflict, many Arabs fled Haifa as Israel came into existence in 1948, and some were forced from their homes. Nevertheless, there was already a vision in place to bring people together here, and that is the sentiment that prevails today. It is important to note that the non-Jews living here are citizens of Israel. Israelis often refer to the Arab citizens as Israeli Arabs, while many refer to themselves as Palestinian Israelis. Even in the terminology, you can begin to see the challenge. We must consider another dimension, too. The Palestinians of the West Bank are, for the most part, not citizens. They largely do not factor into the equation in Haifa. The Leo Baeck community tries to address this issue as well. Just two weeks ago, the folks at Leo Baeck hosted a group from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. This is part of an annual exchange that has been going on for five years, and also includes West Bank Palestinians. Looking at Israelis, Palestinians and Irish, we see a shared history of conflict and bitter divides. While friendships have developed among some of the individuals, it is a far cry from bringing peace. It is, however, an effort at peacemaking in places where people assume that peace is impossible.
In the community garden last week, I met Georg, a non-Jewish citizen of Israel born in Germany. Together, we planted a sapling. We both believed that the sapling was probably dead, but we planted it anyway at Georg’s urging. Georg is also absolutely certain that peace can be achieved. I desperately want to share Georg’s hope for both the tree, and for lasting peace.
My walk to Leo Baeck every day takes me on a street named for the Hebrew poet Saul Tchernichovsky. Along the road, there is a traffic circle, in the middle of which you’ll find a tribute to the poet, including the lines from this poem:
Laugh, laugh at all my dreams!
What I dream shall yet come true!
Laugh at my belief in humanity,
At my belief in you.
…
And in the future I still believe
Though it be distant, come it will
When nations shall each other bless,
And peace at last the earth shall fill.
As we say in Hebrew, “ken yehi ratzon. May this be God’s will,” and may it be ours, too.
Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.