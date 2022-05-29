Earlier this month, 10 Black people were shot and killed in a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York.

They were going about their daily business. Buying a birthday cake for a child. Grocery shopping for the week. Things we do every day.

They were murdered, authorities say, by a white supremacist, a young man filled with hate who had unfettered access to military-grade firearms. A uniquely American recipe.

His victims were targeted because of the color of their skin. They were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Which potentially could be said about every one of us some day, too.

Ten days later, another mass shooting — this one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were fatally shot. The children were fourth graders, about 10 years old. The teachers reportedly died trying to shield their students with their own bodies.

The children were the age of my grandchildren. I stare at their photos on the buffet table in our dining room — all smiles and innocence that melts my heart.

What if these photos were all my wife and I had left of them?

My son teaches junior high mathematics. What if it had been his classroom? What if he had to shield his students with his own body?

All of us live under the shadow of this kind of violence. There is no safe place — no place where we can’t be touched by it.

According to Education Week, the Uvalde massacre was the 27th school shooting with injuries or deaths this year in the U.S. It’s only May. I suspect this comes as a surprise to most; it was certainly a surprise to me.

School shootings are so commonplace now, they sometimes go unreported, except in the communities in which they occur.

An unintended consequence of that familiarity is the air of inevitability that goes with it. We begin to think there is nothing we can do about this. The violence becomes just a fact of life, like the sun rising in the east and setting in the west.

And a minority of powerful people and organizations work very hard, and spend lots and lots of money, to reinforce that sense of helplessness and inevitability.

Sure enough, gun legislation supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate. You could set your watch by this intransigence.

But the Bible reminds us there is nothing inevitable about any of this. It doesn’t have to be. God tells us that we create the world we live in by the choices we make. There’s not really any mystery to it.

The reason we have mass shootings in the United States is because of the choices we have made. The reason we stand alone in the world in this regard is the sum of our choices.

The choices we’ve made are the reason 19 families are planning funerals for their fourth graders right now.

They are the reason two families are facing life without their mothers. The grief-stricken husband of one of the slain teachers died of a heart attack Thursday, yet another of the cascading losses tied to the choices we’ve made.

The choices we’ve made are why a child in Buffalo will forever associate his birthday with the day his father was murdered for being Black.

They are why guns overtook motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for U.S. children in 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

And the more guns we have and the fewer sensible gun regulations in place, the more shootings there will be. Count on it.

The thing about choices, however, is that we can always make different ones. Nothing about the world our choices create is set in stone. A better world is well within our reach. It’s a choice away.

God tells us that this situation we’re in has nothing to do with thoughts and prayers; it has everything to do with making better choices. Choosing based on faith and not fear. Choosing what builds up the world instead of what tears it down.

So, hear again the Word of the Lord through Moses in the book of Deuteronomy: “This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.”

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.