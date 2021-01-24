Dear President Joe Biden:

Mazel tov (congratulations) on your inauguration as president of our country. In all arrogance, I thought I would take the opportunity to offer you some advice as you begin your term.

The Torah introduces us to the idea of the scapegoat. While the concept has evolved over the years, I pray that you will resist the urge to blame others for your challenges; many of your predecessors could not resist that urge. This time is about you, not those who came before you. Look instead to President Harry S. Truman. The buck stops with you.

Think of Moses. To borrow from comedian Trevor Noah, Moses was “born a crime.” His adoptive mother, none other than the Pharaoh’s daughter, knew why he was floating down the river. I hope you’ll show the same kind of sympathy in your dealings as Moses’ adoptive mother showed for him. Remember the desperation Moses’ birth mother must have felt when she set him adrift.

Keep in mind the advice Moses received from his father-in-law: Delegate. Make sure the people who work for you are courageous and truthful, and that they despise ill-gotten gain.

Later in the Torah, we learn of appointing judges. Among other qualifications, they are to show no partiality. The commandment to pursue justice reverberates.

Just yesterday, Jews all over the world read the story of the exodus. We are told that we were accompanied by a “mixed multitude.” We are to have one law for stranger and citizen alike.

When Moses was told that he would not enter the Promised Land, he immediately asked God to make sure there was an appropriate successor, with attributes that included “going out before the people and coming in before the people.” Be worthy of being followed by the example you set. Don’t take us to places you wouldn't go yourself.

The Torah calls Moses the most humble person ever. Be humble, Mr. President. Remember your roots.

Remember the caution that God reserved a special anger for the one who abuses the widow, the orphan and the stranger, the most vulnerable of all people in biblical times. The categories may have changed; the principle hasn’t. Make sure our policies protect the neediest.

Let’s look to another leader — David. Remember his many attributes. He was a shepherd. He was a poet, a musician, and he danced. The arts must have a place in American life. He took on giants, and sir, you will need to do that, too. There will be intimidating foes and gigantic challenges. You’ll need to go where many wouldn’t or can’t. As you take on these foes and challenges, have faith and courage.

David was a great warrior, but remember that it was because of the blood he shed that God denied him the honor of building the Temple. You might need to do battle, but seek peace first. It was left for David’s son, Solomon — Shlomo in Hebrew, from the word for peace — to build the Temple.

Like you, David knew the pain of losing a child to illness. He also had to face those who would tear him from power; in his case, led by another of his sons, Absalom. David and his forces triumphed, and Absalom was killed. David mourned for his son, saying, “If only I had died instead.” Don’t celebrate the defeat of those who oppose you.

Find your Nathan, the prophet who can point a finger at you when you err. Nathan seemed to have nearly unfettered access to David, and when David behaved immorally, it was Nathan who called him to account. Whether it is Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or anyone else, make sure you have that person who will hold the mirror up for you to see the truth. Washington, D.C., is full of “yes” women and men. Find someone you can trust who will say “no.”

There are other biblical figures you can emulate, too. Jacob was a dreamer; he had a vision of heaven. Deborah was sought out for her judicial wisdom. Hannah was known for her faith and devotion. Esther used the tools she had available to her to stop a genocide.

Mr. President: May you go from strength to strength, and may you lead our country to be a light unto the nations.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.