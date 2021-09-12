Sept. 11, 2001, is a date that still lives starkly in the minds of those who witnessed the disaster unfold in person or on their TV screens.

Alan Jackson described that fateful day best when he sang about the day “when the world stopped turning.” It represents a day of untold tragedy, grief and horror.

Stories of disbelief about what was happening and sorrow for those lost in the attacks are all too common to those who lived that day.

Yet, I never experienced any of these raw reactions.

Having been born a few years after 9/11, I grew up in the aftermath of tragedy. I never witnessed the atrocity unfold live. Yet growing up it seemed as if the event was still as fresh as the day it occurred.

One of the most pronounced things I remember about my early childhood was an aura of “togetherness,” as everyone felt it was a time for the nation to come together.

People were seemingly united in the idea that we had to bring down those responsible for these attacks. Those 2,977 people who died on Sept. 11 were exactly that — people. No one saw them as anything other than regular people like everyone else; national, religious and racial lines disappeared. There was a sense of national unity as people banded together in the wake of an outside threat.

However, as much as there was an atmosphere of camaraderie, one could not ignore the layers of anxiety and worry. I vividly remember how universal the fear of another terrorist attack lived in the public conscience.

In this vein, I was raised in an environment of “see something, say something.” It was in each citizen’s hands to prevent the next terrorist attack by reporting anyone or anything suspicious. A sense of hyper-awareness about your surroundings pervaded the air.

Nowhere was this vigilance more present than when I went on a trip that involved air travel. After talking to my family members who experienced airports before 9/11, I realize how greatly I have been affected by the introduction of the stricter Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration security measures.

I grew up hearing stories of my grandfather taking my father and his siblings to his work as an airplane refueler. And how my uncle would have been able to take me to his work as an airplane mechanic for UPS.

It was also a shock to learn how, in the times before 9/11, family members who were not on a flight could walk up to the gate with those boarding the flight. These are all now relics of a bygone era.

Due to the implementation of further security measures, the idea of 30 minutes from arrival to boarding gate turned into three hours. Snaking, roped-off lines that seemed almost endless became the new normal as the TSA added more metal detectors and other measures to search every individual who entered the airport. If you were at the airport, you either were working there or were boarding a flight. Otherwise, you were not allowed by security to remain on the premises.

The idea that this new normal when it comes to security was not always “normal” is foreign to me. Upon talking with some of my older family members, I realized that they had grown up in a world where there was blissful ignorance to the idea that an attack like this could occur on American soil.

That attitude is impossible in the post-9/11 world, simply due to how much the attacks loom over the heads of Americans. It is impossible to imagine a world without terrorism in America today.

Another unfortunate side effect of 9/11 was the rise of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab sentiment that seemed so persistent while I was growing up. As a child, I read reports about hateful attacks by Americans on Muslims and Arabs in the U.S., as well as the attacks on those who were misidentified as such.

Given that I was raised to not stereotype groups of people, it made me upset to see people assuming all people of a certain religion or race were bad actors. I even witnessed firsthand the sentiments of people I encountered who blamed entire religions, races or nationalities for the attacks, though the scapegoats were not at fault for them. This pattern of behavior seemed to continue long into my childhood.

Even in the present day, the idea of stereotyping has not left the social consciousness. It may be that the targeting by some of Muslims and Arabs has tapered off. However, casting unfair blame for traumatic events sadly continues.

Anti-Asian hate has become more prevalent since the beginning of COVID-19 and the pandemic. As such, it is imperative that we, as united human beings, rid ourselves of this cognitive bias that has persisted for so long.

My generation must be responsible for learning from the tragedies that occurred before us, as well as those we currently are experiencing. We must aspire to change our ways for the better.

Britt Spurrier is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.