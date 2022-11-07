Did Groucho Marx ever visit Lancaster?

You bet he did. In 1907, he performed here as a member of the “Nightingales” vaudeville act. He also played checkers at the Lancaster YMCA and made some complimentary remarks about certain local folks he saw on the streets.

For readers still wet behind the ears or who have been wandering around on a blue moon, Groucho Marx (1890-1977) was one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century. He made 13 feature films with his siblings known as the Marx Brothers. He hosted the popular game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Notably, he affected a look that has become a staple at costume parties: horn-rimmed spectacles, cigar, and a thick mustache and eyebrows. Groucho masks now connect those elements with a large plastic nose. Cigar is optional.

But the point here is that Groucho, then known as Julius Marx, first came to Lancaster in 1907 when he was 17 years old, without specs or mustache. He and the other Nightingales, which included his brother Milton (AKA Gummo) and a soprano named Mabel O‘Donnell, appeared at the Family Theatre, a vaudeville house at 220 W. King St.

This we know because notices of the Nightingales’ visit in 1907 and again in 1908 appear in Lancaster newspapers.

We also know it because H. Clifton Thorbahn wrote all about the 1907 visit in the Sept. 6, 1931, Lancaster Sunday News. And we know that because Brett Snyder, a friend of this column who lives in Gap, has provided a copy of the story.

Thorbahn said that when Julius Marx was not singing and carrying on at the Family Theatre, he spent time playing checkers at the Lancaster “Y.” Following his checker games, he would wander up and down North Queen Street examining the goods displayed in store windows and his fellow pedestrians.

“Marx suddenly announced his opinion of Lancaster in the middle of a checker game,” said Thorbahn.

Here is part of what Marx said:

“Those quaint-appearing folks I see on the street. What and who are they? I’ve watched them walk along North Queen Street, and I’ve come to the conclusion that they’re genuinely happy. I guess they have every reason to be happy because they don’t have to smear paint on their faces, sing silly songs to empty houses and do hundreds of other things that actors have to do if they want to eat.”

While Marx eventually joined his equally silly brothers to delight audiences throughout America, Thorbahn also led a show-biz life, of sorts. In addition to publishing the old Lancaster Magazine, Thorbahn and Grace Cosgrove produced radio shows for WGAL and published a weekly “Lancaster Guide” to local entertainment in the 1930s.

Thorbahn and Jerome A, Cosgrove, Grace’s husband, also owned the Pennsylvania Dutch Dug-Out, which Snyder, through The Scribbler column, asked about last July.

The Pennsylvania-Dutch Dug-Out promoted itself as “Lancaster County’s Only Public A-Bomb Shelter That’s Well-Stocked with Food.” It opened on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township in 1950 and closed in 1952. The A-Bomb shelter was in the basement.

Since that column item ran on July 24, Snyder has talked with Jim Thorbahn, H. Clifton’s son. Jim Thorbahn, who said his father was “ahead of his time” in terms of Lancaster tourism, pinpointed the Pennsylvania Dutch Dug-Out. The building is still there, now hosting Gish’s Furniture at 2191 Lincoln Highway East.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.