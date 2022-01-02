Happy New Year.

And congratulations.

If you’re reading this, you’ve survived another (take your pick from any of these overworked adjectives: brutal, exhausting, harsh, cruel, devastating, terrifying, sorrowful) year.

You’ll mostly remember the bad stuff. We all will, because there was a lot.

I’m not here to rehash it.

I’m here to remind you, as we begin a new year together (and as I wrestle my cynical inner pessimist to the floor), that there was also a lot of good, a lot for which to be grateful. Small miracles. Acts of kindness. Stories that inspired — hundreds and hundreds of stories that inspired.

With your help, our reporters and photographers captured them right here, on the pages of this thing that’s printed, folded up and tossed on your sidewalk or driveway every morning.

I’d like to take a moment of your time, before Sunday afternoon football starts and we are consumed by the hurly-burly of 2022, to offer my gratitude for helping to make this all happen.

— To our readers. In the midst of a ransomware attack that crippled many of our computer systems, forced us to print a smaller newspaper and prompted us to pause billing print subscribers, we at LNP | LancasterOnline found sustenance in your response: kindness and generosity that was, in a word, overwhelming.

Kenton Glick’s note stands out. The Lancaster resident wrote: “I would like to volunteer my services in whatever may be useful. ... I have weekends and some evenings I could give. I have skills in computers (I pick up software quickly), writing, editing, some graphic design, management, numbers ... or if you need someone to just be a ‘gofer.’ ”

Not all the mail we get is that kind. (I’m looking at you, Tom from West Hempfield Township.) But I am grateful nonetheless for the relationships we built or sustained in 2021 and that we are able to have honest, spirited conversations about the news and how we cover it.

The journalist Art Cullen, who runs the Storm Lake Times in Iowa, once wrote that communities there are generally about as strong as their banks and their newspapers. I think that true’s pretty much anywhere, but I’d add that a newspaper is generally only as strong as investment by, and conversation with, the community it covers.

And I’d say that, based on the more than 2,300 letters we published in 2021, we’re doing OK. (I’ll start worrying when I no longer hear from you anymore, Tom from West Hempfield.)

— To the journalists at LNP | LancasterOnline and every other reputable news organization. I’m not a fan of navel-gazing. But getting at the truth of things, which is why we’re here, is getting harder.

Between social media’s ability to propel a lie “halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes,” as Jonathan Swift put it, and the skill with which those in elected office and the partisan media work to undermine objective fact for political gain, the work of journalists has never been more fraught or dangerous — or more important.

My hat is off.

— Our newspaper carriers in general and one carrier in particular, Jennifer Cox. Jennifer’s work on her Columbia-area route earned her recognition from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation in 2021. She’s been nothing but thorough, professional and reliable in the 12 years she’s been delivering LNP, her managers say.

She delivers the paper to residents of St. John’s Herr Estate. “She especially likes delivering here because she gets to meet the residents and form friendships with them,” her manager says.

— The Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. This new nonprofit, whose mission is, in part, to promote investigative and public-interest journalism is graciously supporting the efforts of LNP | LancasterOnline. We thank you.

— The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a nonprofit that supports the work of LNP | LancasterOnline and other news organizations in the state. It was instrumental in scoring legal victories that will lead to greater access to public records and more transparency in local and state governments, which benefits all Pennsylvanians.

— Our owners. (No, this is not an attempt to suck up.) The family that publishes the newspapers under the LNP Media Group umbrella, including this one, is heavily invested and deeply committed to local journalism at a time when the greatest crisis in industry is the death of local news.

Thousands of local newspapers have vanished over the past 15 years, leaving most of their communities without a single news source. Many surviving papers have become “ghost newspapers,” with few readers and fewer reporters.

Though LNP | LancasterOnline is not immune to the economic forces that have prompted other papers to seek bankruptcy protection or made them vulnerable to hedge-fund vultures, it remains a strong force for good, through its journalism, in our community.

— Finally, the people who allow us to tell their stories, who place their trust in us to handle some of the most intimate, joyous and painful details of their lives with care and sensitivity.

They include the story Lancaster Township’s Evy Lyons, who saved a man’s life after his home caught fire and told a reporter, plainly, “God just put me in the right place at the right time. I don’t look at myself as a hero. I just did what I hope anyone else would do in my position, and that is to help my fellow neighbor.”

The story of Elizabethtown’s singing mayor, Clarence “Chuck” Mummert Jr., a 74-year-old whose hobbies, as his nickname indicates, including visiting nursing homes to sing and boost the spirits of their residents.

The story of Gina Novak, a breast cancer survivor who retired from teaching fourth grade at Conestoga Valley’s Smoketown Elementary School this year after 33 years and told us: “Every day I wake up in the morning and I think, ‘It’s a beautiful day. I’m here.’ ”

Now those are words to live by in 2022.

See? The news isn’t all bad. If you’ve got a great story you’d like us to tell, send me email at tmurse@lnpnews.com or call me at 717-481-6021.

Tom Murse is the executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline.