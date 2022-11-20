I remember walking the dogs in the park one morning, some months before our collie, FanCee, crossed the “rainbow bridge.” A guy called to us from across the street.

“The small one is trying hard to keep up.”

The small one ... that was FanCee. Yes, she was getting older. It took a while for her joints to limber up, especially in the morning. I get it. I’d just walk a little slower until her joints got up to speed.

Her “little” brother Prince, on the other hand, couldn’t go fast enough in those days. So much to see, so much to sniff. Horses and buggies. People on bikes. Squirrels. Sometimes, it’s like Prince has a bee buzzing in his head instead of a brain. Even though he is slowing down now, too.

But FanCee was more reserved — the cool big sister. She had an image to maintain, and she’d give her brother the side-eye if he got too excited about things.

I waved to the guy across the street that morning. It was not unusual for people to make comments. Prince and FanCee had achieved a certain celebrity in the neighborhood. Kids waiting for the school bus ran to pet them every morning. If I went out walking alone, people would ask, “Where are the collies?”

The man called out again, “How old are they? Is the little one older?”

“Yes, she’s about 10,” I lied. FanCee was 13, but I didn’t want to say it out loud, especially to a stranger. It was none of his business. Life expectancy for collies is 12 to 14 years. One collie owner told me that everything after 10 years is “icing on the cake.”

FanCee was at the age when we could reasonably expect to lose her. Which we did about a year later. So, I called across the street, a little defensively, “Don’t let her fool you. If she gets off the leash, she has lots of energy. She’s a little Houdini.”

And that part was true. FanCee had a knack for slipping the leash. She had this little trick where she suddenly stopped short, and if there was any slack in the harness, it would slip over her head, and she’d be off.

I’d spent many an hour chasing her through the neighborhood, until she finally let me catch her. As I slipped her leash back on, she would look up at me with bright, happy eyes as if to say, “That was fun, wasn’t it? Let’s go home now. I’m pooped.”

I’d bet that her slowness, even then, was about 40% attitude. She’d always had an abundance of attitude. But that 60%, the physical part — that loomed larger every day. I tried to ignore it.

The man across the street went on, “I had a collie, growing up. Great dogs. Yours are beautiful.”

Yes, that was what usually prompted a conversation when I was walking the dogs. People remembering happy times. It was amazing to see the transformation on the faces driving past us on Main Street. How people’s dull, worried eyes focused and softened when they saw two collies out walking. Then they would smile and point if there was someone in the car with them.

I thanked the guy for his kind words, and we went our separate ways, FanCee still trudging along circumspectly, Prince impatient to get to the next tree.

As FanCee aged over the next year, my own “ending” became a tangible presence in my life. FanCee’s slow, deliberate steps struck a familiar chord in me, even if the tune was only a few random notes at this point. I could still name it. I knew it by heart.

In those final months, when I would walk the dogs before bed at night, I’d look at the stars in all their vastness and suddenly realize that I was destined for somewhere beyond even those stars. Somewhere even more vast and incomprehensible.

And as I waited for the dogs to do their business, I would feel the starry night trying to tell me something. Something I couldn’t make out right then but would be clear one day. Be patient.

FanCee and I had this routine before she died. I would sit on the sofa after supper to watch the news, and she would lumber across the living room like a little freight train, working up a head of steam to jump up next to me.

It was no small effort for her, and it is one of the honors of my life that she believed the effort was worth it. Then, she would curl herself into a ball beside me on the sofa, while the news program marched toward its dreary conclusions. I would scratch her back and her eyes would close. A soft hum of contentment would rattle aimlessly under her ribs.

It was as though she was telling me, “Look this won’t last forever. But for now, things are as they should be.”

And for that, I am still, to this day, eternally grateful.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.