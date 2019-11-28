A generous heart first began in the Garden of Eden, which sprouted new life created by God. It was a perfect place — no people, no germs, no weeds, no hatred, no sin, no death, no sickness, no enemies.
Then God created man, the first farmer, to take care of the land and the livestock. God saw Adam was alone and created a woman he named Eve. Together, the farmer and his wife walked daily in the gardens with God, surrounded by his wisdom, his love, his joy, his glory and his peace.
God delighted in the caretakers he created and asked them to care for the land as farmers. They were to be responsible for all of the animals and care for all of the vegetation and fruit trees, with one exception — God requested them not to eat from the tree of good and evil. This was God’s plan for his people.
But in disobedience, the farmer and his wife selfishly ate from that very tree, the thorns of sin changing the atmosphere for all mankind. They obeyed a smaller voice of a serpent who contradicted God’s character of perfection.
As written in Genesis 3:17-18 & 23, “Then God said to Adam, ‘because you have heeded the voice of your wife and have eaten from the tree which I commanded you, saying, “You shall not eat of it”, cursed is the ground for your sake in toil. You shall eat of it all the days of your life. Both thorns and thistles it shall bring forth for you and you shall eat the herb of the field. In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken, for dust you are and dust you will return.’ The Lord God sent him out of the garden of Eden to till the ground from which he was taken.”
It’s that small voice even today that confuses and confounds the truth, reminding me of the story of a wealthy father who wanted to show his son how poor people live. He took the son to a farm where they spent a few days.
Upon the return home, the father asked his son about the lessons of his experience, according to a story that appeared in “The Gospel From Patmos: Everyday Insights for Living From the Last Book of the Bible,” a 2007 daily devotional by Jon Paulien that has been shared on Facebook and the wider internet.
The son noted that his family had one dog, the poor family had four. The rich family had a pool, garden lanterns and a patio stretching to the front yard — the poor family a creek, the night stars and a view beyond what he could see. The son compared his family’s small piece of land to the poor family’s endless fields. He contrasted his wealthy family and its servants with the poor family, whose members served one another. The wealthy family bought food, the poor family grew it. And where the wealthy family had a wall for protection, the latter had friends for the same purpose.
The son thanks the dad, the story goes, for showing him how poor his own wealthy family was.
The tale is not about wealth; both families are successful. It is about generosity of the heart and in whom they serve and the voice to which they listen.
God has created us because of his generous love, but sin separates us from him. He has made a remedy for our sins, a penalty had to be paid. So, he gave his only son to die on a cross while a crown of thistles and thorns were placed on his bleeding head — a sacrifice for us.
But Jesus conquered death. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). He promises us a perfect new Garden of Eden — heaven, with no sin this time, just streets of gold and much more.
His generosity of purpose here on earth can be found in the hearts of his people — how we react to one another in love, our positive influences in our communities, thanking God for his guidance, how we use our God gifted talents, staying accountable in how we spend the resources he so generously gives us.
It’s Thanksgiving. Share with others the promises of our generous God.
