I was only 27 and a few weeks into starting a new job in the sports department at LNP |LancasterOnline in the first months of 2015 when I was diagnosed with lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma.

I rarely share this up front with folks, in part because I’m not a “Woe is me” type of person. And in part because the cancer I had was nothing compared to that of the many folks who have been impacted by the dreaded “C” word.

But I’m thankful for many aspects of having gone through the experience. It has since allowed me to connect on a deeper level with people who have walked similar, and often bumpier, roads. People who have allowed me to be a messenger of their cancer journeys.

Two people in particular are former Manheim Township High School swimmer Eva Salembier and current Hempfield girls lacrosse coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff.

In April 2018, Salembier, then a Manheim Township senior, shared her story with me of successfully making it out on the other end of 2A Hodgkin lymphoma.

Salembier is a relative of Ovchinnikoff — Ovchinnikoff’s husband, Ryan Middleton, is a cousin of Salembier’s mom, Kristen. That’s why, when Ovchinnikoff felt a lump in her left armpit in March 2020, she remembered Salembier’s story. The story compelled Ovchinnikoff to speak up about the lump on her next visit to the doctor.

Ovchinnikoff was soon diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer that begins when a milk duct invades the tissue of the breast outside of the duct. Ovchinnikoff shared this story with me in October 2020. She is approaching her two-year cancer-free mark in August.

Meanwhile, Salembier, who just recently graduated from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, will celebrate her five-year mark of being cancer-free on Dec. 22. Currently in Canada, Salembier will soon leave for Australia, where she’ll live for a year as she figures out what type of career in the medical field is right for her.

Which brings us to the night of May 5, when the Hempfield girls lacrosse team topped Manheim Township, 7-5, in Landisville. The Black Knights’ win was a big one. It snapped the Blue Streaks’ 101-game Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season win streak, and it eventually proved to be the difference in Hempfield capturing the league’s regular season crown, the program’s first league crown of any kind since 2002.

I covered that game. Speaking with Ovchinnikoff on the Hempfield sideline afterward, we were surprised by Salembier, who was home from college and went to the game with her parents.

Salembier’s father, Kristof, insisted on taking a picture of the three of us: Ovchinnikoff, Salembier and myself. Just three cancer survivors standing side-by-side-by-side.

I shared this photo on Facebook, which is where LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy saw it and asked me to write the column you’re reading now.

A quick aside: Several months after I finished my last round of chemotherapy in 2015, a fertility doctor informed my wife and I that the chemo drugs had wiped out my ability to conceive. As I write this, I’m staring at our 2-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son. Both were conceived naturally. And my son is here in part thanks to the angels in the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Women & Babies Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. There’s much more to that story. I’ll share it another day, perhaps.

I point all of this out here on Father’s Day to let you know how grateful I am for all that God has blessed me with. There’s not enough space to list all of those blessings here. But among them are two miracle children, a job in my hometown and the ability to be a messenger and have the platform on which to share incredible stories.

And uplifting moments like the one on the night of May 5. I juxtapose that with also having been a messenger of stories about others whose lives were taken too soon by cancer.

Like Logan Crills, a former Manheim Central boys soccer player who was 18 when he died Dec. 29, 2014. And Maddie Hill, a former Dover girls soccer player who was 19 when she died June 29, 2016. And Brandon Hohenadel, a former Eastern York boys basketball player who was 22 when he died Oct. 11, 2016. And Tiffany Bare, a Cedar Crest mother who was 46 when she died March 25, 2019. And Ryan Smith, a former Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball standout who was 21 when he died March 22, 2021. And Mike Sabb, a Elizabethtown alum and former longtime Elizabethtown sports fan who was 32 when he died Dec. 1, 2021.

I don’t know why Crills, Hill, Hohenadel, Bare, Smith and Sabb are no longer here when Ovchinnikoff, Salembier and I are — I’m approaching my seven-year cancer-free mark.

And that’s why I recognize the how special that weekend in Hempfield was last month. Three survivors with a unique connection, pausing for a moment to stand alongside each other and be thankful that we’re all still here. Trying to make the most of a second shot at life.

John Walk is a sportswriter for LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: jwalk@lnpnews.com.