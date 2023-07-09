I attended the Moms for Liberty national summit in Philadelphia on June 30. I wanted to see and hear for myself what this group — which has grown from being a small group of Florida mothers in 2021 to being “kingmakers” for the 2024 Republican presidential race — was about. Where else could I listen to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at breakfast, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at lunch and former President Donald Trump as an afternoon appetizer?

Before Trump appeared on the stage, vocalist Mary Millben sang “America the Beautiful.” Tears came to my eyes. The image of “amber waves of grain” has always moved me. I grew up a farm girl from just north of Lititz and graduated from Warwick High School in 1966. In retirement, I have returned home to my agrarian roots. I drive past oceans of golden wheat almost daily. I’m profoundly grateful for the beauty of this land and for the farmers who carry on my family tradition.

Like the speakers at the national summit, I also love my country. I love my small town of Lititz and the good-hearted folks who live here. Historically, most of them have voted Republican. I love our nation’s founding documents, especially the Constitution and its important First Amendment.

I now also love my local school district, Warwick, its teachers and its leadership with a passion I would never have imagined — until Moms for Liberty came along. In championing parental rights (their own, not those of other parents) in public education, the members of this far-right organization are eroding one of the most important principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state.

Come to think of it, I only heard the idea of separation of church and state mentioned one time at the Moms for Liberty conference. And that once, it was dismissed as a “bogus argument.”

What I heard loudly and clearly at the summit was a call to asserting conservative Christian values as normative for all Americans. God’s name came up often, his blessing invoked and his guidance proclaimed. That’s appropriate in church, but in politics that’s called theocracy. For people who decry ideology and accuse teachers of indoctrination, the speakers seemed blind to their own.

School choice, including vouchers to transfer public funds to private (often religious) institutions, came up frequently. This redirection of tax dollars was widely and wildly applauded. I suspect that many Moms for Liberty care more about increasing subsidized school choice than about helping to improve local public schools.

At one session, attendees were encouraged to read a 2018 book by Kurt Schlichter titled “Militant Normals: How Regular Americans Are Rebelling Against the Elite to Reclaim Our Democracy.” I have begun reading this book and find it very enlightening.

The session leader said Moms for Liberty has activated “pissed-off moms and dads.” Apparently, these so-called “normals” have better things to do than to get political, but when they are riled up, they become “mama bears” with pit bull tenacity. (They also occasionally quote Adolf Hitler. An Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty was forced to apologize recently after including a Hitler quote in its newsletter.)

Obviously, normals far outnumber the oft-referenced “elites” (academics, politicians, journalists) and normals deserve respect. Any politician who calls them “deplorables” clinging to “guns and religion,” or who foolishly tells them teachers are more in charge of their kids than they are, is going to regret it.

I think, however, that there are a lot of other normals in this country, perhaps far more than the members of Moms for Liberty claim as their own. These other folks are not interested in a theocracy, with conservative Christians dictating curriculum for all students of diverse backgrounds or restricting student access to library books. They also don’t want chaos at school board meetings (shouting divisive rhetoric, making excessive Right-to-Know Law demands, and badmouthing their alma mater). As one of these other normals, I have decided to speak up.

In fact, a group of us grandmas here in Lititz are getting together regularly out of concern for our schools, students and teachers in the Warwick School District who are under attack from parents who share the Moms for Liberty philosophy. We call ourselves Grandmas for Love (youtube.com/@GrandmasforLove). Get it?

I was in my usual place in church last Sunday after my Friday at the summit. I’m grateful to live in a country where my rights as a Christian are protected and where the rights of all other Christians, people of other faiths and people of no faith are protected, too.

In a democracy, not a theocracy, what could be more normal?

Shirley Hershey Showalter is a mom and a grandma. She is also a lifelong educator, an author and former president of Goshen College in Indiana (her website: shirleyshowalter.com). A version of this column first was published on the WHYY news website, Billy Penn.