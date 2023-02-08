We want to clarify some points regarding the GOP’s recent attack on our local public schools.

Republicans have criticized 12 school districts — including the School District of Lancaster, Penn Manor and Hempfield — for following normal procedures by making sure their general funds are healthy and able to support the many projects and upgrades all districts must contend with, especially in these difficult times.

The attack was inspired by an audit conducted by Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials released a response to that audit that we think everyone should read.

Fund balance uses, that organization explained, “are for healthcare costs that routinely exceed inflation and for future infrastructure needs and upgrades, especially when there is no longer state funding for even the most basic of renovations. Schools have large buildings that require regular planned and unexpected maintenance and improvements to maintain the life of the building, to meet safety requirements for students and staff, and to ensure quality learning environments.”

In an interview with WITF, Auditor DeFoor questioned the need for school districts to maintain reserves at all, stating, “As far as putting money away for a rainy day, that’s great for a private individual such as ourselves, but not necessarily for a governmental entity.”

To embrace this view would be highly irresponsible. Fund balances are not recurring, so it would be inappropriate to use them for recurring expenses like salaries. This would lead many school districts to quickly go into the red. Additionally, any school district chief financial officer would attest to how one-time expenses come up all the time — and school districts must always be prepared for the worst. To suggest that districts should only be able to raise taxes if they have no fund balance goes against any solid financial principles.

The commonwealth itself, with the assistance of the GOP, recently added money into its rainy day fund, which at nearly $5 billion is the largest in state history. To turn around and criticize our local schools for saving for rainy days is simply hypocritical.

We agree that continuing to raise taxes on property owners to make up for insufficient state funding for basic education is not good policy and needs to be addressed. In fact, this is the basis of the school funding lawsuit that the School District of Lancaster and five other school districts brought against the commonwealth, including the Republican leaders of the General Assembly.

We are elated by the court’s decision, announced Tuesday, to side with the plaintiffs in this case and declare that the way we fund public education in our state is not constitutional. The bottom line is our school districts — be they urban, suburban or rural — have not been able to keep up with the rising costs of education without a significant change to the way we fund our education system in Pennsylvania. Now that we have a favorable ruling, we can finally move forward to finding solutions.

To date, our GOP colleagues have had numerous opportunities to step in and support commonsense legislation that would reduce the burden on school districts and property owners, including changing the gross overpayments made by districts to cybercharter and charter schools.

Currently, 447 out of 500 school districts have signed a resolution demanding commonsense charter school funding reform to ease some of the burden, yet none of the proposed bills to address the situation were ever brought up for a vote in the last legislative session when our colleagues across the aisle controlled the state House.

In the 2020-21 school year, Pennsylvanians spent more than $1 billion on students enrolled in cybercharter schools.

Tuition for an independent cybercharter is considerably higher than for an online education program offered by a school district. And these cybercharter schools charge highly inflated tuition rates for students who have special needs — allowing them to profit from students with disabilities at the cost of local taxpayers. What are these cybercharter companies doing with that extra taxpayer money? Research suggests that the money is spent on advertising, executive salaries, other administrative costs — and, according to Research for Action, a Philadelphia-based education research group, carrying high fund balances. This all comes at the expense of our friends and neighbors struggling to afford their homes. This is wrong.

We encourage our fellow state House members to join us in fighting for more accountability from our state’s charter and cybercharter schools by ensuring that there is a single statewide tuition rate for regular and special education students that matches tuition to the actual costs of educating students at home on a computer. We need to ensure that cyberschools — which do not have the same operating costs of our local brick-and-mortar public schools — are especially held accountable when it comes to matching tuition fees with the actual cost of educating their students.

In the pre-pandemic era, this act alone would have saved taxpayers $290 million per year. That number is even higher now.

We agree that the burden of paying for something as important as public education should not continue to be the sole responsibility of local taxpayers year after year. But we must ensure that the blame for this is not placed on our hardworking school district leaders, who by all accounts are following completely legal and responsible procedures to manage their budgets. The funding system in Pennsylvania is broken, but this is not a “can we fix it?” question. We have the tools, and we have the political will to pass real solutions. Are our colleagues in the GOP ready to join us?

State Rep. Ismail "Izzy" Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat, represents the 49th Legislative District, which includes southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. Twitter: @RepIzzy. State Rep. Mike Sturla, Democrat, represents the 96th Legislative District, which includes the northern half of Lancaster city, East Petersburg and part of Manheim Township. Twitter: @RepMikeSturla.