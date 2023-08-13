The First Amendment is not absolute.

As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously wrote in the 1919 case of Schenck v. United States, “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater and causing a panic.”

While it is not strictly a crime to falsely shout “fire” in a crowded theater — it’s not advisable, either — Schenck is noteworthy because Holmes articulated the “clear and present danger” test in his ruling. That test emphasizes the context and circumstances of speech as factors to consider in determining whether speech is protected or punishable.

When former President Donald Trump posted, in all caps, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!” on his Truth Social platform Aug. 4, I was alarmed. One memory immediately came back to me from my work as a prosecutor.

One of my colleagues had returned to the office conference room and was visibly shaken as she described what had happened. She had entered the courthouse elevator alone, but a criminal defendant who had been charged with violent crimes — along with a couple of his friends — quickly followed her into the elevator. During the elevator ride, the defendant and his friends made comments about where my colleague and her family lived and where her daughters went to school.

If you believe that such comments are innocent small talk or that Trump’s post is purely political speech, you’re either naive or believe that bullying and harassment are acceptable in the name of free speech.

The First Amendment does not give criminal defendants the right to threaten witnesses, prosecutors or judges. The First Amendment does not give defendants the right to tamper with juries and try their cases outside the courtroom.

At Trump’s Aug. 3 arraignment, he was warned by the presiding federal magistrate judge against intimidating witnesses or retaliating against anyone providing information to the prosecution. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump’s election interference case in Washington, D.C., reiterated this warning in a hearing Friday. As The Washington Post reported, Chutkan said that while the former president has First Amendment rights to free speech, those rights must be weighed against protecting the integrity of the court process, regardless of Trump’s political candidacy.

Pattern of conduct

Past conduct provides context for Trump. Public servants and their families have required security details after credible threats from Trump supporters incited by Trump’s verbal attacks. Trump’s posts on social media amount to threats against officers of the court and our judicial system.

Prosecutors and judges are restrained in their speech by codes of ethics. A criminal trial is conducted in a courtroom, where evidence is presented to a jury following the legal instructions of the judge. Codes of ethics restrict prosecutors from making extrajudicial statements — they are expected to try cases in the courtroom, not the public square.

Unfortunately, Trump is determined not to play by the rules. His playbook is to attack prosecutors and judges. He and his supporters decry the supposed “weaponization of government” and the “deep state” to attack the institutions designed to support the administration of justice and democracy.

In his 19th-century book “Democracy in America,” French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville identified two central features that made democracy viable in the young U.S. republic.

The first was that a free press was essential to liberty: “A people that wants to remain free therefore has the right to insist that the independence of the press is the most important, indeed the essential, ingredient of liberty.”

The second feature was America’s jury system. Tocqueville argued that jury duty, especially in civil law, instilled “some of the habits of the judicial mind into every citizen, and just those habits are the very best way of preparing people to be free.” In his view, the rule of law was essential to the preservation of liberty, and the legal profession was critical to maintaining the rule of law.

Supporting democracy

Many Republican Party leaders now routinely attack “mainstream media,” law enforcement, prosecutors and federal employees. Their talking points incessantly deride a “woke” military, a “deep state,” and an allegedly corrupt Department of Justice and FBI without any evidence supporting their claims. GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis declared that he would “start slitting throats” in the federal bureaucracy on his first day in the White House.

Trump has frequently attacked judges and prosecutors for doing their jobs. In a campaign speech last week, he made a false and disgusting claim — not worthy of repetition here — about Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who is investigating Trump’s alleged election interference in Georgia.

I agree with former Vice President Mike Pence on one principle: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president. Pence knows that Trump put himself over the Constitution when he tried to stay in power.

Trump’s criminal defense attorney, John Lauro, has asserted that “a technical violation of the Constitution” does not amount to a violation of criminal law. Lauro’s argument fails to address the factual allegations and the statutes cited by the government in its indictment, which seeks to hold Trump accountable not for his speech but for his actions.

Moreover, Lauro’s admission should be troublesome for Republicans who claim to support the rule of law and the Constitution. Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution before. Why should we believe that he won’t do it again?

As a young adult, I believed that the Republican Party supported the public servants and institutions that bolstered American democracy. I was a registered Republican. I chose public service — as an Army officer, then as a civilian prosecutor and finally as an Army civilian attorney — because I believed that these areas of service underpinned our democracy. I was privileged to work with and for many talented and dedicated public servants who had vowed to support and defend the Constitution. Unfortunately, some Republican leaders now apparently want to target public servants who have given their lives to upholding democracy.

Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial before a jury in his criminal trials. He is not entitled to intimidate witnesses, prosecutors or judges or to incite his followers to do the same.

Trump has abused speech to bully and intimidate. He and his supporters have embraced a “revenge tour.” His behavior must be called out. I am reminded of the confrontation between Army special counsel Joseph Welch and U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy in 1954, when Welch posed the question: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

Republican voters have better options than Donald Trump. There are Republican candidates whom I believe will respect the Constitution and the rule of law. The question for Republican voters is whether they will risk setting fire to the Constitution to indulge Donald Trump’s abuse of speech in order to exact vengeance on his foes. Their choices will reveal a great deal about the health of our democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.