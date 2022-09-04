U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker described President Joe Biden’s announcement on student loan debt forgiveness as “a slap in the face to those who worked hard and played by the rules to pay for their education.” One business owner said in a TV news interview that he opposed the Biden student loan debt policy because students “aren’t deserving.”

Mike Rowe, the TV host best known for his work on the Discovery Channel series “Dirty Jobs,” said the Biden plan was “the biggest pre-Labor Day slap in the face to working people I’ve ever seen.”

Such reactions prompt these questions: Why must Republicans and conservatives frame nearly every policy issue as an appeal to grievance and resentment against those with earned degrees or “elites?” Why do Republicans insist on throwing out insults and attacking motives instead of discussing the merits of policy?

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida recently accused historians who met with President Biden of being “snobs” working against the interests of “everyday people.” Speaking on Fox News, Rubio said: “We have people in charge of government that do not care about working Americans and are completely out of touch with the common sense, wisdom and the working-class values of millions and millions and millions of Americans who, by the way, these people in power work for.”

As others have pointed out, Rubio had just voted against capping the cost of insulin.

No moral failure

My parents were working-class, but they instilled in me a desire to get a college education. I was fortunate. A scholarship enabled me to complete college debt-free, and I financed three years of law school through low-interest federal and local student loans and assistance from family. I had a full-time job shortly after graduation and was able to fully pay off my student loans quickly, although my mom rightly insisted that I pay off the loan to one of my aunts first.

The costs of college education have increased, especially for low-income students. According to an analysis by Douglas Webber, an associate professor of economics at Temple University, state and local funding per student for higher education dropped about 25% between 1988 and 2018. Pell grants once covered nearly 80% of college costs for low-income students; it now covers approximately 32%. States substantially cut funding for two- and four-year colleges after 2008, and colleges responded by increasing tuition.

In many cases, students have been burdened with substantial debt — graduating into a labor market during a weak economy is not a moral failure. Many are unable to pay off their loans because they were unable to find jobs after graduation. The compounding of interest makes it impossible for many of them to establish credit, buy homes and enter the middle class.

Other problems related to student loans include high interest rates and illusory debt relief. Interest rates associated with student loans are higher than the rates on the loans that many of us took out years ago. Some graduates also report that they have taken out loans promising debt relief if they took a job in a designated career field upon graduation. They later discover that the promise of debt relief did not materialize with the job.

Claims of disrespect toward trade and vocational schools to attack two- and four-year colleges are an attempt to create a false conflict. Technicians and skilled laborers are essential to our economy — there must be good-paying jobs for skilled technicians and laborers. Government should support vocational and technical skills through funding for vocational training. Support for vocational training does not mean that graduates of four-year colleges must be punished.

Moreover, class warfare by conservatives offended by the worthiness of recipients is uncalled for — the federal government has spent many billions of dollars to come to the aid of the wealthy and the powerful, even when the wealthy and powerful were not blameless in their need.

Puzzling hostility

Republican complaints about a lack of Democratic concern for the working class ring hollow. There were compelling facts and legal justification when, last month, President Biden canceled $3.9 billion in federal student debt for students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute.

The Biden administration also ordered DeVry University to pay millions of dollars for approved borrower-defense applications. (As the U.S. Department of Education explains, when schools mislead students or violate certain state laws, students may be eligible for “borrower defense to loan repayment.” This is the discharge of some or all of students’ federal student loan debt.) The administration also approved discharges for a small number of students who enrolled in the medical assistant or medical billing and coding program at Kaplan Career Institute.

ITT and Kaplan marketed to working-class students looking for employment in information technology and medical billing. As U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement, “The evidence shows that for years, ITT’s leaders intentionally misled students about the quality of their programs in order to profit off federal student loan programs, with no regard for the hardship this would cause.”

Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, was a major supporter of for-profit colleges and opposed borrower defense to provide students with full or even partial loan relief.

Republican hostility toward colleges and those with college degrees is puzzling, unless they believe such appeals to grievance and resentment are effective.

In my view, Biden’s loan forgiveness plan will promote greater equity, fairness and racial justice, even though I have concerns with the policy. As Washington Post columnist and editorial board member Ruth Marcus noted on PBS NewsHour, the policy may be “badly executed,” but “it comes from a good place.”

Whether one agrees or disagrees with the Biden plan, his decision to cancel student loans is not a slap to the face of people like me who repaid our loans, nor is it an insult to trade workers. I’m not sure who is qualified to judge the moral worthiness of the recipients of debt forgiveness, but it is clear who is appealing to our worst instincts to divide us.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.