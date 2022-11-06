As the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives for Pennsylvania’s 11th District, I understand that inflation and the economy weigh heavily on voters’ minds. Inflation is complicated and arose from a sequence of events over several years. Inflation is not a result of the current administration’s policies, or “Bidenflation” as my opponent would have you believe.

In fact, today more than 100 hundred countries throughout the world have higher inflation rates than the United States. Let’s examine some of the factors contributing to inflation.

An unnecessary gift

In 2017, unemployment had been trending steadily downward for seven consecutive years (9.63% in 2010, to 4.7% in 2017, when Donald Trump took office). Despite this trend, the Trump administration and a Republican-controlled U.S. House and Senate passed an unnecessary “stimulus” bill — a gift.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provided a $2 trillion tax cut, a large portion of which went to large corporations. This act did not accelerate business investment and gross domestic product as its proponents claimed it would. And while Trump promised to reduce the national debt, his tax cuts made it surge. In fact, our nation’s deficit grew by almost $7.8 trillion while Trump was in the White House.

The good news: Our national debt is now declining and with the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other new policies, the gross domestic product has risen at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The Washington Post reported Friday that a strong October jobs report — 261,000 jobs were added — showed “no sign of a recession.”

The COVID-19 pandemic

Of the many factors contributing to the high prices we are experiencing today, the COVID-19 pandemic is the most obvious.

The shutdowns early in the pandemic were necessary not only in the United States, but throughout the world, to protect people against a threat we didn’t fully understand. Following the worst of the pandemic, demand for goods and services bounced back to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, for several reasons, the labor market has not kept up with this demand.

Shocks to the labor force during the pandemic continue to affect the supply side. Many baby boomers retired, shrinking the labor force. The labor force in food production, including meat processing and agriculture, took a hit. Workers in the food processing and service industries were disproportionately affected during the pandemic by layoffs, furloughs and reduction of work hours. When restaurants closed, workers responded to massive hiring in other sectors such as warehouse industries and stayed in those jobs. These displacements and other impacts from COVID-19 left us with a significant shortage of workers in agriculture and food processing. Further, China’s “zero-COVID” policy continues to restrict economic growth and the production of consumer products in that country, further reducing world supply and increasing prices.

Stimulus

Two massive stimulus spending packages totaling $4.5 trillion — including the Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020 — provided loans to small businesses to allow them to cover their payroll costs, rent, interests and utilities to keep the economy running.

The Paycheck Protection Program, although imperfectly administered, served as real stimulus in a time of crisis, allowing businesses to survive and bring employees back to work when COVID-19’s largest threat had passed.

Additional stimulus funding helped the U.S. economy recover more quickly than other nations did, and brought us record-low levels of unemployment. It is hypocritical now for members of the Republican Party to attack the Paycheck Protection Program for fraud, waste and abuse, especially when a Republican administration was responsible for initiating the program and businesses owned by Republican members of Congress or their families were among its beneficiaries.

Reduced oil production and record profits

In response to a decline in demand during the pandemic, oil producers reduced production. Demand rose again as the world recovered from the worst of the pandemic and demand for oil and petroleum products dramatically increased.

Instead of matching demands, oil-exporting countries — controlled by authoritarian regimes — restricted supply.

In the United States, oil companies increased their prices rather than using existing domestic leases to drill for more oil. Note: The five leading oil companies reported record profits in the second quarter of this year — a combined more than $50 billion in profits.

Again, this is not “Bidenflation.” This is corporate profiteering at best and straight-up greed at worst.

Putin’s war

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has played a disruptive role in stoking inflation, impacting the world’s food and energy supply.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and fertilizer — the reduction and loss of its exports have driven up food costs worldwide. Meanwhile, Russian oil production usually accounts for roughly 10% of global supply, but Russia has reduced its exports since invading Ukraine in late February.

Placing the blame for inflation on the Biden administration’s fiscal policy may be easy, but it’s lazy and misleading.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed under the Biden administration, is spending with a purpose — this act will increase productivity and enhance opportunities for all. It will provide better and more efficient transportation systems, enhance high-speed communication — especially in rural areas — and will allow our nation to transition to cleaner energy. These programs will make the economy more productive, sustainable and stronger.

Solutions that I support

— Partnering with educational institutions, including community colleges and universities, to fund and provide the training and education necessary for workforce readiness.

— Developing policies that support women with children to enter or remain in the workforce. The lack of affordable, quality child care serves as a disincentive to return to the workforce.

— Increasing the labor force through reasonable immigration and work permit laws. This does not equate to an open border. In the past, immigrants have been a significant component of the U.S. workforce. I agree with the many economists who believe that the United States needs to increase the admission of high-skilled immigrants to increase U.S. productivity and competitiveness.

— Passing fiscally responsible budgets and laws that promote equality of opportunity for all Americans.

— Truly listening to the input of corporate, small business and labor leaders to ensure policies and laws will encourage competitiveness and vibrancy of the economy, as well as fairness.

I understand voters’ anxiety and desire to “vote with my pocketbook,” but this election is about more than that. I pledge to be not just a good steward of our economy, but to also protect and defend our Constitution and the sacred gift of our democracy.

Bob Hollister, a former Republican who’s now running as a Democrat, served as superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District for 14 years before retiring earlier this year.