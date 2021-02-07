One of the realities of life is the many questions for which we simply don’t have answers. No matter how hard we try to understand the mysteries of life, we cannot make sense of much of what happens to and around us, until we know the end of the story.

Sometimes we live to see how certain events and people come together in our lives and we can say, “Ah, that’s what that was all about.” Many times, however, we never learn the whys and wherefores because we haven’t yet reached the end of the story.

For example, I think of the biblical account of Joseph in the Old Testament. The favored son of his father but despised by his brothers, he was sold into slavery in Egypt, falsely accused by Potiphar’s wife, and unjustly imprisoned. Surely during all those events Joseph asked, “Why is this all happening to me? God, what are you doing?”

Eventually he would one day rise to a position of wealth and power and save the very brothers who intended to kill him. He would be able to say, “you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today” (Genesis 50:20). But Joseph didn’t see this until the end of the story.

Most of us, however, don’t get to see everything come together. Our experience is more like Job who never received answers to his questions. A man of great wealth and upright reputation, Job lost his 10 children, property and health for no apparent reason. He and his friends asked many questions and proposed many answers, but the purpose of his great trial remains a mystery.

The Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 13:12: “Now I know in part; then I shall know fully,” stressing the incompleteness of all present knowledge while looking forward to the day we can look back on our life from the perspective of eternity. In heaven, our eyes will be opened to see and comprehend what were mysteries to us while we were on Earth.

Heaven will be a wonderful time of discovering what God was doing through the people who came into our lives and through our many circumstances, all to use us on Earth and get us ready for heaven. Just because we cannot understand God’s mysterious ways does not mean there are no explanations. That is why we might be having a lot of “oh, that’s why that happened” moments in heaven.

For believers in God’s plan of salvation in Jesus Christ, one of the most rewarding changes we will undergo in heaven is our transformation from faith to sight. Today we live by faith and often our faith falters. But when we see the face of Jesus, all our questions and doubts will melt into praise and worship for his grace, which guided and sustained us through life’s tumultuous journey. We will see fully the details of our life in the context of God’s grand story.

In 1939, soon after World War II had begun, King George VI, father of Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the British Empire by radio and quoted these words, written by Minnie Louise Haskins: “I said to the man who stood at the Gate of the Year, ‘Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown,’ and he replied, ‘Go into the darkness, and put your hand into the hand of God. That shall be to you better than a light, and safer than a known way.’ ” Such is the faith we need to affirm today.

As we go through 2021, we may be asking questions that cannot be answered. May we take comfort in the thought that one day we will understand God’s purpose. May we continue to live by faith, knowing that God not only has a perfect plan for our lives, but one day we will understand his purposes and our many questions will be answered.

Rather than looking for complete explanations for the people, conversations and happenings we encounter, may we consider the words found in Isaiah 55:8: “ ‘My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord.”

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.