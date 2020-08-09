Crisis is a great revealer.

It reveals where we find comfort, what we’re made of, and how we handle adversity. It exposes how we respond to hardship or the unexpected.

One of the biggest needs that crisis reveals, from my observation, is the human need for certainty. Certainty is being free from doubt; it offers assurance that builds confidence. We want it but is it possible to really have it?

As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote, “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” (My observation is if you don’t pay the latter, the former will take place faster.)

It is said, “To be uncertain is to be uncomfortable, but to be certain is to be ridiculous.” In other words, the only certainty in life is uncertainty.

Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, as schools and universities try to reopen; businesses try to survive; and the novel coronavirus remains a threat. Here are the questions for us to wrestle with: Where do we find certainty, living in a world with so much uncertainty? And is it even possible?

I write from a faith perspective; so while we may not be able to eliminate uncertainty, I want to show from Scripture three ways God’s steadfastness can bring clarity to our uncertainty. Steadfastness means being fixed in direction and firm in purpose. Unwavering and unchanging. We see God’s steadfastness in one of my favorite Psalms, Chapter 19.

The Book of Psalms is a collection of poems or prayers that would have been set to a melody. Many were written by David, the young boy who took out Goliath with a sling and a stone, and eventually became the king of Israel. He was imperfect but was described as a man after God’s own heart. Additionally, he was in the lineage of Jesus, so he was a fairly significant figure in the Bible.

He wrote these Psalms to capture the tension when faith and real life collide. These writings are raw, honest, heartfelt, inspiring and lamenting, able to give voice to our own unique struggles growing our faith in God.

First, we see God’s steadfastness in creation. He starts by saying, “The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known. They speak without a sound or word; their voice is never heard. Yet their message has gone throughout the earth, and their words to all the world” (Psalm 19:1-4).

Did you know that Earth spins at a full rotation every 24 hours at a constant speed of about 1,000 mph? While that is taking place, Earth is rotating around the sun in about 365 days at a constant speed of about 67,000 mph. If the rotation or the speed was inconsistent, time and seasons would be messed up and undependable, creating havoc to our world. Steadfastness in creation speaks of the steadfastness of our Creator.

Second, we see that God gives instruction. Psalm 19:7 says, “The instructions of the Lord are perfect, reviving the soul.” His instructions give us insight for living. They are not trying to take something from us, but give something to us.

Consider what it takes to learn to play the guitar. You need instruction to understand how to tune it; know each string and fret; know the finger positions and strumming patterns. However, instructions are pointless unless you put them into practice. It’s the same with God’s instructions in Scripture. They warn us of danger, direct us to hidden treasure and help us to see our way. But they are pointless unless we put them into practice.

Finally, his instruction give us conviction. Conviction is the state of being convinced. There are a lot of conspiracy theories being perpetuated right now, but as people of faith, we have the opportunity to place our faith in the steadfastness of God rather than the uncertainty of this world.

David wraps the whole chapter with a simple prayer response, “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing to you O Lord, my rock and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).

Personally, this verse has led me to ask myself these two questions on a regular basis: How are my words aligning with the steadfastness of God? And how are my thoughts aligning with the steadfastness of God?

I invite you to do the same and discover how God’s steadfastness can bring clarity even in a world of so much uncertainty.

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.