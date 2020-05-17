Healthy Americans are quarantined indefinitely by executive orders issued by governors. Drones monitor the public and shout electronic commands to social distance. People are dragged off of buses for refusing to cover their mouths with masks.

Citizens are arrested for daring to smell the ocean and feel the sunshine. Church gatherings are deemed forbidden while Walmarts and Home Depots are proclaimed open to shoppers. Contact tracing software is available to monitor your every move.

Where are we? Some communist country? A banana republic that experiences a revolution on an annual basis? Nope. You are in the good ol’ United States of America. You know — the land of the free? Home of the brave?

If I would have told you four months ago that this would all transpire, you would have laughed at me and called me a “tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracist.”

But this is the reality now: People masked up and gloved stand 6 feet apart as all eye contact and interaction are avoided. No one can be trusted. Everyone and everything is a possible source of contamination. An invisible monster somehow lurks everywhere and nowhere at the exact same time. There is no escape. Resistance is futile.

This is not the “Twilight Zone.” You are not starring in your own, personal “Truman Show.”

Having been transported into this parallel universe, this surreal and chaotic atmosphere, however, you may be questioning your own sanity. Or that of others as, abandoning reason and suspending sensibilities, panicked shoppers fill their disinfected carts to the brim with food and supplies.

If you listen closely, the faint galloping hooves of the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse can almost be heard drawing nigh.

Turn on any news channel, listen to any radio station, or browse your choice of social media platforms and you will find there is no avoiding the barrage of information about the enemy: the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

The infected and death tolls are updated frequently on flashing graphic boards. Newscasters gin up fear in living rooms across the fruited plains.

As the weeks pass, Americans seem more than willing to roll the dice and reopen their businesses. Still others continue to hide indoors, bathing in hand sanitizer and holding their breath as they take the perilous journey to retrieve unpaid bills from a potentially compromised mailbox.

Is this freedom? Really?

Emergency powers have given governors and local officials unprecedented control over the behavior of their citizens. Should the suspension of our rights by elected and unelected governing powers, even temporarily, cause one to wonder if those rights actually exist at all?

Shouldn’t the personal liberties afforded to us by the Constitution take precedence over our fears and perceptions of security?

The late Helen Keller said it quite eloquently: “Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it. Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.”

Much to the chagrin of those glued to cable news, none of us is getting out of here alive. The price that we all must pay for the privilege of experiencing life is experiencing death.

What exactly is liberty and why is it so important?

The dictionary defines “liberty” as “the state of being free within a society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.”

Here’s the thing: The rights and liberties that you and I are given, though documented by man, were — as the Declaration of Independence notes — endowed by our creator. Men have not given them to us, so therefore men do not have the moral authority to take them away.

Moreover, you do not have the authority to give them away because of fear, or to sell them because of greed. You are but a temporary footprint on the timeline of this nation. Those liberties have been fought for and preserved by the blood, sweat and tears of generations. They are not yours for trade. You are only borrowing them with the responsibility of passing them on to the next generation.

Those farmers who put everything on the line to stand up to the mighty British Empire to build us a nation of our own deserve our vigilance. Those young men who stormed the beaches of Normandy and willingly sacrificed their lives to preserve our liberties by defeating the Nazis deserve our diligence.

Benjamin Franklin famously asserted, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Since its inception, our nation has faced a constant barrage of tragedies, hardships and challenges. We pray, we persevere and we overcome. It’s just what we do. Fear has always played a part in any tragic threat.

Today’s challenge is no different. We can’t allow our fears to tempt us into exchanging our liberties for the hope of security. If we hand the key of freedom — given to us by God — over to men, history has shown us that both freedom and security will be controlled by authoritarians who, above all, cherish power over people.

Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.