High school has become more and more rigorous over the years. According to the National Center of Education Statistics, the total number of “core” course credits earned by graduates increased by nearly four from 1990 to 2009.

While the subjects have gotten harder, there have been more restrictions on reassessments and extra credit. Some teachers and parents are against reassessments and extra credit because they believe these provisions promote laziness. If students know they have the option to retake a test, they might not study as hard because they know they have a second chance — so the thinking goes. And it’s extra work for the teacher.

Extra credit and reassessments have many benefits for students, however, and should not be restricted. Allowing students to take reassessments shows their commitment and dedication to their academics.

If a student has been doing all of the homework, did the reviews and asked questions, but still didn’t receive a good grade on a test, there shouldn’t be any restrictions on reassessments or extra credit.

Extra credit is given to help students improve their grades, and they should be able to, especially if they have been working hard.

Additionally, a teacher should want a student to succeed. They should want to help a student improve their grade, and if students work to deserve that extra credit and retake, the teacher should be more than willing to help.

There are some possible solutions to help end this conflict. First, students should ask for that reassessment and extra credit promptly. Not at the end of the marking period or semester, but perhaps within five days.

Second, students should have to fill out certain forms, stating how many retakes they’ve done, what they plan to do to study better and proof of studying for the original test.

If a student does not study or has retaken too many or all of the tests, the student should not be allowed to retake or be given extra credit.

Allowing students to retake tests has multiple benefits. It can help students master material by allowing them to understand what they didn’t fully comprehend the first time and to study it more.

Retakes could also help reduce anxiety. As many as 40% of students experience anxiety about tests, according to one national estimate. If students knew that they could improve their grades if they do poorly, it could help reduce that anxiety.

Meanwhile, extra credit is very beneficial. Although grades are not the most important thing in school, allowing extra credit can not only improve the grade, but it will also be an opportunity for students to understand the material more.

Overall, allowing reassessments and extra credit is very beneficial for students and should have no restrictions. Schools everywhere should allow students to do both.

Gabrielle Romano is in the 10th grade at Manheim Township High School.