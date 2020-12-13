We are poised on the edge of a dramatic medical breakthrough in the prevention of COVID-19 infection.

On Thursday, an independent expert panel recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issue an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, based on highly effective results in Phase 3 clinical trials. This vaccine is an opportunity to significantly change the COVID-19 battle we are clearly losing.

We hoped for a vaccine that could decrease infection risk by 50% or 75%. Early data shows this vaccine prevents COVID-19 in an astounding 95% of recipients. And the few people who do become infected have a much less severe illness. Although one dose provides good protection, a second dose provides the best protection.

This is a remarkable development, akin to the polio vaccine, discovery of penicillin, and treatment of HIV.

The vaccine is a testament to the process of medical science: We recognize a problem, we research why it happens, we study what can alter it, and then we implement measures to improve our health. Along the way, we may make mistakes, pursue the wrong detail, and become frustrated. But through persistence and multiple corrections, we end up with a significant intervention that addresses the issue.

This is not an instant fix, and our lives will not return to normal immediately. It will take months to distribute and vaccinate everyone. We cannot yet put down our masks, gather in groups or stop carefully washing our hands.

Life-and-death decision

As the vaccine becomes available over the next months, each of us must make an important decision with great consequences.

Getting vaccinated significantly protects ourselves and our community from future COVID-19 infection. The potential benefits of this vaccine far outweigh the very small risks. Amid the well-proven harms of COVID-19 infection — with daily evidence of disease, death and economic disaster — some in our community raise concerns about the theoretical risks of receiving this vaccine.

I beg you to consider: How has your life been for the past nine months? How much more misery do we need to endure? This is not a theoretical argument. This is a practical and immediate decision between life and death.

Each of us values and prioritizes different beliefs and issues. That is a right in our country. We value these differences, and they bring strength and richness.

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination honors the values of each of us and accomplishes the varied goals of the entire community.

If you value any of the things below, then getting a COVID-19 vaccination will improve the chances of achieving your goals and returning to your activities:

— Social connections with family, friends and faith community.

— In-school education for our children.

— An open and unrestricted society, with freedom of choice and movement.

— Good food and local restaurants.

— Financial stability of local businesses and a flourishing regional economy.

— Music, theater and performing arts.

— Travel to other places in our world.

— Faith-based care of our bodies as temples of the divine.

— Protecting our elders and residents in congregate living settings.

— Cheering for a sports team.

— Living life with less discomfort and fewer limitations.

What should I expect?

Like most things that cause our immune system to work (flu shots, colds, strep throat), we do not always feel great as the body responds naturally. None of us want to feel achy, but such achiness is an indication that the body is working and responding appropriately. A day of achiness is far better than 10 or more days of COVID-19 misery, a lifetime of prolonged effects, or loss of life.

Many people will have brief reactions to the vaccination that will pass in less than a day. The early studies for the Pfizer vaccine show the following symptoms: local reactions at the injection site (84%), fatigue (63%), headache (55%), muscle pain (38%), chills, (32%), joint pain (24%), and fever (14%). Most of the symptoms were not severe enough to change daily activities. These reactions are more common after the second dose. Individuals over 55 years of age appear to have fewer side effects than younger people.

Almost no one will have very serious reactions. Early use in Britain, where vaccination began last week, showed two individuals with allergic reactions. This led to the initial precautionary advice in Britain to avoid use in people with a history of severe allergic reactions or anaphylaxis. More guidance will be available in the weeks to come.

The vaccine was developed under rigid research protocols, and tested in more than 30,000 individuals. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirms its safety and scientific integrity, and he notes, “It is a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allow us to do things in months that took us years before.”

This is the first major vaccine to use genetic-based technology, but the science is not new. This approach has been studied for years. It does not change our DNA; rather, it utilizes how our body responds. We have found a better way to make our immune system protect us.

COVID-19 has upended our lives for the past nine months. I regularly see the suffering, death and grief in my nursing home residents and our community. The current daily devastation of COVID-19 does not give us the luxury of delaying immunization. My professional and personal experiences make me eager to receive the vaccination as soon as possible. I will proudly accept the vaccine as a symbol of respect to myself and my community.

For the first time in months, there is cautious hope for the eventual control of COVID-19 infection and gradual return toward normalcy. This depends on the willingness of each of us to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Receiving the vaccine honors the values of everyone.

Bring it on!

Dr. Leon Kraybill is a Lancaster geriatrician specializing in long-term and post-acute care.