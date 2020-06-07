Many of you think these have been difficult days. I’m here to tell you that for many who look like me it’s been a difficult life.

Have you ever spoken to someone and felt like you didn’t exist? That’s the feeling of many blacks in this moment. Do y’all understand how exhausting it is to defend being black, let alone being a black man? We are dying. We are accused of offenses we didn’t commit. We are seen as a threat. We have been taught that in the moment a police officer is always right and if we don’t agree with President Donald Trump we don’t love our country. Get your knees off our necks!

I am speaking of the long history of police brutality, mass incarcerations, lack of opportunity, underfunded schools, racist politicians, and the list goes on. We can’t jog, drive, shop, sell lemonade, buy a coffee at Starbucks or even bird-watch — this list of what we can’t do without being questioned or threatened by police or white folks goes on as well.

Understand what we mean when we say, “Check your white privilege!” You don’t have to worry about being killed or harassed while doing any of the above.

If the color of your skin isn’t one of the things contributing to your life difficulties then you, my friend, have white privilege. To answer your next question: This doesn’t mean your life isn’t difficult as well.

If you’re an ally, please continue to speak because your voice matters now more than ever. But in the same breath I have to say this: Stop being so eager to solve “our” problems; rather, take the time to listen and learn.

Do I believe every cop is bad? Do I believe every white is a racist? Absolutely not! Can you use your privilege to help change the narrative? Absolutely! I’ll ask you this: How strong is your commitment to protecting black lives? We must pay closer attention to the way black people are being treated and focus on those who remain silent.

The phrase “All Lives Matter” is an insensitive rebuttal to the declaration that black lives matter. As a viral cartoon illustrates, black lives are like a house on fire — putting out that fire doesn’t mean your house is unimportant; it just means the fire threatening the house that represents black lives needs urgent attention.

“Black Lives Matter” is a straightforward statement of fact and it’s important to understand the movement. And that might be an uncomfortable experience, especially if you don’t understand your own role in the systematic oppression that exists in society.

To say “I don’t see color” is also insensitive. My color makes people question why I’m in certain spaces.

Some more head-scratchers: Just because you see all people as the same doesn’t mean that society treats them that way. And my favorite of them all: “I have black friends.” That’s great, but it does not make you part of the solution if you turn a blind eye or remain silent.

We are exhausted explaining all of this to you. Just because we carry the weight well doesn’t mean we want to carry that burden.

And people of color: We must hold ourselves accountable as well. We need to get to the tables where these conversations are happening and sometimes we might have to build our own table. Are you registered to vote? What are we doing to uplift kings and queens?

I speak with our young ones every chance I get, especially during these protests. I want to know their “whys.” They have been the true heroes; when speaking with them, I hear the pain and passion. These are the faces we need to see at the table and the voices that need to be heard.

The question that many have been asking is what’s next. Lancaster city’s mayor, chief of police, city council members and countless others have listened, learned and responded in some capacity and, while we have a lot of work to do, this is progress.

My plea for my city and to every protester is this: Let’s continue to keep it peaceful; your voices are being heard.

To those listening, we cannot allow “we’re in this together” to remain simply as a hashtag. Police officers joining the crowd of protests — some walking alongside protesters — and holding what seemed to be decent conversations was enough to restore some hope. It’s a start. But only a start.

Joshua Hunter founded Project Impact Lancaster, which connects young people with people in the community. He is the director of the Boys & Girls Club Southeast Lancaster Clubhouse.