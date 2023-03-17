My brother has delved into our family’s history, and it is amazing what he has discovered.

One of our ancestors, for example, with the surname Henry, came to the United States from Ireland in the middle of the 19th century. They came on ships nicknamed “coffin ships.” These ships were in poor condition, poorly stocked with provisions, overcrowded and overinsured.

Quite honestly, if they sank, who cared? Insurance claims would be submitted, with the owner reimbursed for his losses. My third great-grandfather died on board one of these ships, so his wife arrived alone in America with three sons.

Off to Mauch Chunk, now known as Jim Thorpe, they went to either work in the mines or on the railroad. I still have a photograph of my great-grandmother, Charlotte Henry, granddaughter of this forlorn family who came to this new land. They would eventually resettle in Bethlehem, where work was plentiful.

Why did they leave Ireland in the first place? The answer has repeated itself for generations. They came for a better life — to escape war, poverty and religious persecution. They risked everything they had to come here, including their lives.

Were they welcome upon arrival? I very much doubt it. The poor are rarely welcome and jobs were hard to find. “Irish need not apply” would later become a common mantra, so they sought out their own for some commonality.

Eastern Europeans, Italians, Jews and those from Asia often found life hard, but they understood what the myth of America offered. The forced journey of enslaved Black people to America is a completely different story, but they too have an important place in the expanding story of this nation. Unfortunately, our ancestors tend to be too distant anymore for us to appreciate their journeys, sacrifices and the obstacles they confronted in their native lands and in America.

Historically, there has always been suspicion toward immigrants, especially toward those who were not of Anglo-Saxon decent. Even Benjamin Franklin worried about the large influx of German-speaking immigrants, fearing they might force German to supplant English as the national language. Could the so-called “replacement theory” we are hearing so much about now be a similar unfounded fear?

When I see the plight of people — predominantly Central Americans — coming to our southern border, I see a reoccurring theme. They are arriving for the same reasons our ancestors came, and they too are risking their lives.

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” — these words by Emma Lazarus are amazing language that added to the promise this country hid, just below the surface, for the world’s unwanted and unloved.

I don’t think we take enough time to consider our ancestors’ journeys as we watch the frustration surrounding the border. Of course, we need an organized process when it comes to immigration, but I fear that all we really see on the southern border is a nameless mob of people of color.

Sadly, I wonder how we would react if they were instead blond, blue-eyed Swedes? I also wonder if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others in authority ever considered contacting other governors for help with the absorption of those ready and approved for immigration.

As we continue to work toward a better and efficient process for immigration, let us also show empathy toward those whose stories are so similar to our own.

Tim Mackey is a retired elementary teacher from the School District of Lancaster. He is the former president of the board of directors of the James Buchanan Foundation for the Preservation of Wheatland and served there as it merged with the Lancaster Historical Society to create LancasterHistory. He lives in Lancaster.