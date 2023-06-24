I write on behalf of those unfairly targeted in a column (“Faith leaders call for support for public schools, libraries”) published in the Dec. 18, 2022, Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

The column misrepresented the good-faith concerns of parents and others in our community. The apparent effort of the author and co-signers was to silence, shame and even intimidate people who question the gender policies being implemented in our public schools. Parents have the right to know if pro-transgender ideologies are being presented to their children and they have the right to challenge values that are opposed to their own.

I, and the other signers of this column, hereby encourage parents and community members to give voice to their legitimate criticisms of what we view as the efforts of public schools to adopt unproven and experimental radical gender ideology policies.

Some research has shown that the majority of young people who experience gender dysphoria grow out of it and, by the time they reach adulthood, accept their biological bodies. While we sympathize with the young people who may never come to accept their biological sex, we believe the current trend in education to affirm a young person’s self-identified gender is not warranted. The intimidation that traditional binary-affirming youth, families and teachers experience to adopt a nonbinary worldview violates their religious convictions and rights, as well as our God-given design. Our biology is undeniably binary by both the testimony of Scripture and the natural order.

Questions on whether those who are assigned male at birth can be female and vice versa cannot be conclusively answered by medical science. While medical professionals may be able to say what is physically possible, the questions of what is right and whether altering our bodies is the best approach are metaphysical, philosophical and religious questions.

What it means to be human, what constitutes human flourishing and the true nature of male and female are profound questions beyond the sole purview of science and lay at the very heart of what makes us a civilized society.

If public schools are going to stay neutral, as they should, in these culturally sensitive matters, they must refrain from promoting a transgender ideology that many consider deeply offensive and dangerous.

“Gender-affirming care” is a pro-transitioning agenda that we believe exploits vulnerable children. This is not compassion. This is dangerous. It is undeniable that many people and institutions stand to profit from this radical agenda.

Treating gender-confused children with puberty blockers before progressing to hormonal injections, surgical procedures and other practices that would irreparably damage their healthy reproductive organs would usher untold numbers of young people into adulthood with deep scars both physically and emotionally. Common sense leads us to predict that many who receive “gender-affirming care” will wake up disillusioned by what they have done to themselves under the guiding “compassion” of educators, therapists and medical practitioners.

We do not believe the solution for these young people is altering their bodily reality to fit their desires, but, rather, to help them alter their mindset to accept reality, be comfortable with their bodies and go on to live healthy and productive lives, void of tragically regrettable and irreversible decisions made in their youth.

There is no other domain of life where we allow youth this young to make such significant and consequential decisions for themselves. The privileges to drive, join the military, vote, legally drink and smoke all require higher age limits than what is being permitted to allow young people to make these life-altering medical decisions.

One should not advise children to remove healthy organs, especially when their demand for treatment can be explained by a “love-bombing” peer group, a mental health struggle, the normal stresses of puberty or a new social fad.

Individuals who have “detransitioned” have bravely begun to come forward to warn parents, youth and government leaders of the harm they have endured from “gender-affirming care.”

We care deeply about public education and the people of Lancaster County. We will speak up, and encourage others to join us, to protect young people in our community from this misguided ideology, which has already led to an egregious abuse of power that we believe is harming children.

For the love of God and our community, we will continue to speak out, and we expect fair-minded teachers, administrators, librarians and faith leaders to listen.

This column was authored by the Rev. Dr. Tucker York, executive pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township. It is co-signed by the Rev. Dr. Andrew DiNardo, senior pastor at St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland; Pastor Jim Furey of Harvest Presbyterian Church in West Lampeter Township; Pastor Paul Miller of Hopeland United Methodist Church in Lititz; Pastor Los Morales of Christ Alone Fellowship in Lancaster; the Rev. Dr. Douglas Bozung of Christian Fellowship Church of New Holland; the Rev. Jack Peters of First Baptist Church, New Holland; the Rev. Kevin W. Kirkpatrick of Terre Hill Bible Fellowship Church and the Rev. Lester Zimmerman.