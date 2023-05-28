When one thinks of Generation Z — those born between about 1997 and 2012 — technology is often a main factor of association.

Those in this young demographic are a force to be reckoned with, despite the constant criticism that comes their way. Technology is a massive element of that critique, but, truthfully, it shouldn’t be if looked at in the correct light.

This generation lives in the age of media — in a society that revolves around and relies on the internet and its devices.

So why have the tech-savvy members of Gen Z received so much backlash for being supposedly disconnected, lazy, unmotivated and careless as they continue to grow in the world around them?

This lifestyle was facilitated by the technological advancements made by prior generations and the increase of technology usage in schools, workplaces and homes. Although Gen Z’s technology usage might be looked at negatively, the growth that this generation can bring to the table shouldn’t be overlooked. We have the potential to create change in ways that many see as unimaginable.

It’s true that Gen Z has an utter dependence on technology. We grew up with it, making the internet a part of our daily lives from the start.

When the first iPhone was introduced in 2007, the world changed forever. This advancement altered the way most societies functioned — with hopes for positive connections across the world.

That hope was certainly achieved, but there were also negative consequences, which especially manifested within this young generation. Members of Gen Z have grown accustomed to a lifestyle that is surrounded by technology, making it difficult for separation between life and the internet.

Impact of pandemic

Along with the increase of technology in homes and society itself, elements of schools and the workplace have become strictly virtual. The increase in virtual connections mainly occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many young learners — as well as employees — with the sole option of online communication.

Before most schools were forced to go virtual, there were already large elements of technology integrated into everyday schedules in workplace and education settings. Since then, some teens and young adults have become better at limiting screen time than others — but that progress is inevitably pointless because online elements are still largely prominent throughout the school and workday.

Critics of the heavy use of technology don’t often see the positive side to the story — all of the connections that members of Gen Z have made.

Instead, critics see teenagers with their eyes glued to the screen for hours on end. But teens today have grown up with a reliance on these devices because that is all they know.

Older generations, millennials especially, grew up in transitional stages. They knew life before these devices and now live in the life after. Millennials have seen the scope of change and what that means for certain generations.

Members of each generation grow and learn in their own ways. Members of Gen Z find connections through the internet in order to grow in the world around them.

From these constant innovations, one can easily predict a future with even more technological advancements, making it necessary for us to be well-versed and connected with this way of life.

Popularity of apps

Today, the most popular apps among the younger demographic are TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. These applications became especially popular with the rise of disconnection during the pandemic.

Apps such as Snapchat have more than 300 million daily users, demonstrating that social media are the newest, most effective way of communication.

Today, social media often get a bad reputation because of the drama and unreliable characteristics, but not all elements of social apps are detrimental.

Social media are an efficient way of communication. Over the years, news has traveled through word of mouth, newspaper, mail, radio and TV. Now, those methods have been outrun by social media, which are the fastest way of learning the newest information.

Although this information can be unreliable at times, when one follows the correct sources, the speed of gaining new information is revolutionized. Older generations often point to this reality as an alarming awakening about how greatly the world has modernized — especially when, in their own younger years — news traveled to them via slower methods.

Motivation and mental health

Another critique that older generations have of Gen Z is that we lack motivation. Although there are elements of this criticism that can be proven false, there is some truth to it.

Members of Gen Z, compared to others, are unmotivated. Most of us have grown up with information at our fingertips. We have seen how technology can be used for so many things: education, information, entertainment, communication, etc.

Besides the addiction to screen time, one should take into consideration the change in mental health due to this increased reliance on social media. Mental health is a very important issue to discuss and give attention to.

Social media come with pressures inside as well as outside of the screen. While teenagers are hearing criticism from parents and adults about the amount of time and energy spent on their screens, they are also hearing from peers, friends and users online about issues and expectations that they are not fulfilling with their online presence.

Members of Gen Z have massive exposure to news events via social media, which has increased their passion when it comes to protesting or supporting contemporary issues in the United States.

In just the past few years, issues such as climate change, gun violence, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s reproductive rights, Black Lives Matter protests and more have been at the forefront for Gen Z.

The exposure to news and views that technology provides raises our awareness to a new level. The speed at which that happens today has created a generation that is more culturally knowledgeable.

Members of Gen Z, because of their high awareness of these issues, have a voice when it comes to what is meaningful to them.

Creating something better

It’s not a surprise that those in Gen Z are taking the lead on current issues at this point. Not only are we turning technology into something for the better, but we are also using it to proclaim our discontent with the world around us.

Members of Generation X, millennials and others see this as a change, because the world has changed since their youths. To create change during previous generations, resistance was needed to show everyone the passion against wrongdoing.

A form of resistance continues today with the younger generation, but it is a matter of whether older generations choose to hear that passion.

Some members of older generations say that Gen Z is weaker because we are too reliant on the online world. Gen Z is said to be weaker because a greater percentage of its opportunities for employment are through online databases and technology. But more and more employers are taking strides to be more flexible for employees, making it easier for them to work from home or offsite locations.

Why do these improvements have to be looked upon with a negative connotation? Whenever a new generation emerges, it is often the target of criticism. This is because the older generations have a hard time wrapping their heads around innovations, improvements and the idea that others are getting a better world than they did.

Members of older generations focus on the flaws in the system, making it harder for them to see the positive actions coming from change.

Studies have shown that many members of Gen Z are visual learners, which has both positive and negative consequences for the future. This also explains the increased popularity of TikTok and Instagram videos, which help to get points across and share information efficiently in a way that allows the viewer to easily understand the content.

The criticism of this development is that some believe that members of Gen Z have a low resilience and a greater need for assistance from “the people of the real world.”

Moving forward, we must take into consideration the number of difficulties that everyone has gone through. Members of every generation will always have a different view of the world because of the circumstances that they have grown up in and the story of their individual lives.

These differences should not lead to discrimination, because all groups face different moments in history that affect them more. Technology is an enormously influential part of the modern world, and nothing can be done to change this. Society and the world need to change in order to develop a brighter future. Although newer generations may meet this challenge differently, they still have the power to create change and find a voice — if others are willing to hear them out.

Helena Carroll is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.